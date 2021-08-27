There’s a tropical depression headed toward the Gulf of Mexico that Texans should keep an eye on.
On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nine had formed in the Caribbean and has now become Tropical Storm Ida.
Forecasters said the track is aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast. Louisiana’s governor has now declared a state of emergency and a hurricane watch is in effect for New Orleans.
NHC expect the Nine to strengthen to a possible Category 3 hurricane and become the fourth hurricane of the 2021 Hurricane season by the weekend.
Landfall is predicted to hit Louisiana by late Sunday or Monday.
The NHC has warned that track shifts are possible and that track forecast error at day four is around 175 miles, so anyone living along the north-central Gulf Coast should prepare. As of Thursday afternoon the Alabama coastline was not included in the cone of uncertainty, but forecasters cautioned people to keep up with the forecast all weekend because track shifts are possible.
A hurricane watch was in effect for Cameron, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border — including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans.
Forecasters have said the storm is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday and there is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk at this time believed to be along the coast of Louisiana.
Although East Texas isn’t expected to take a direct hit, we could see severe weather events including tornadoes, lightning, thunder, hail, high winds and flooding that can cause significant damage or even death.
It’s a good idea to prepare an emergency kit and stay weather aware by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency app or visit redcross.org/prepare.
