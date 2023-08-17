The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development early next week. As of Wednesday, weather forecasters said development odds remained at around 20% or 30% over the next five to seven days.
The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other waves in the eastern Atlantic as they both have a medium to high chance for tropical development. Current models show these tropical disturbances staying in the open waters of the Atlantic during their lifespan.
The next name on the hurricane list is Emily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.