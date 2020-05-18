Orlando Ray Ellis was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 > = 1G < 4G
Deven Christopher Lammert was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Kleng Rahlan was arrested by the Palestine Police Department for Driving while intoxicated, 2nd.
Bobby Ray Lasiter was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of marijuana 2 oz. There was also a warrant for his arrest AR4-200050
Peggy McIntyer was arrested by the Palestine Police Department for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 < 1G, Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1> = 1G < 4G, Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 < 1G
Joshua Hiestad was arrested by the Palestine Police Department for Forgery of a Government/National Government InstrMondy/Secur, Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 < 1G
Noah Christian Cargill was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon X2
Fransisco Javier Guerrero was arrested by the Frankston PD for speeding 10 percent above posted speed, violate promise to appear, no operators’s/drivers license and three warrants – 2CR170264, 2CR170265A, 19-0792
Angel Adriana Martell was arrested by the Palestine PD for Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz and Consumption of Alcohol by a minor with one warrant B1475101
Colton Blake Hurtt was arrested by the Frankston PD for Unlicensed carry of a weapon and driving while intoxicated
Cynthia Louise McGill was arrested by the Palestine PD for Driving while intoxicated, harassment of a public servant and resist arrest, search or transport.
Marcus Deshaw Fontenot was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon with one warrant 1666910
