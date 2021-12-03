Freeze Your Buns 5K
Whether you run or walk, sign up for this fun run that takes you on a tour of Palestine’s historical downtown, past Reagan Park and through a neighborhood of Victorian homes. This run, hosted by the Palestine YMCA, begins and ends at the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce office. Register at palestineymca.org.
Pancakes with Mrs. Claus
December 4, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20 and 22
8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Enjoy a steaming stack of pancakes while visiting with Mrs. Claus at Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe, 114 W Main St., Palestine. No reservations required. For more information call 903-727-2002.
Palestine Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
You never know what goodies you will find. The market brings the community together while showcasing fresh produce and unique crafts and gardening talents. The Palestine Farmers Market is located at 813 W. Spring St.
Llama Christmas Pictures
Broken Boutique, 114 W. Main St. in Palestine will have a pair of llamas and a professional photographer on hand for photos from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy some Christmas shopping too.
Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, local artist will be featured in various businesses downtown. Artist David Tripp will be featured at the Gallery at Redlands and will be present to greet patrons and bring out his special Polar Express framed editions.
Free Pictures with Santa
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Stop by Crimson Room Hidden Treasures, 206 W. Oak St. for holiday shopping and visit with Santa! There will be free hot cocoa and cookies as well as free pictures with Santa.
Christmas in Candyland
1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Shop for gifts at our the Palestine Junior Service League’s third Christmas in Candyland vendor market, inside the Palestine Senior Citizen building, 200 N. Church. Each year the PJSL curates a wide array of one-of-a-kind creations that will make the perfect gift for anyone on your list. Admission is $5 per person. Food trucks will be onsite.
Pictures with Santa
Santa is coming to Over Yonder. Jacqueline-Paige will be taking pictures and providing on-site photo printing on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The cost is $10. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call 903-731-4121.
Grinch’s Lair
Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 19,
HE'S MEAN. HE'S GREEN. HE'S IN PALESTINE.
This Christmas season don't miss a rare opportunity to come see the Grinch locked-up in Palestine at the Texas Jailhouse, 704 Ave. A. The Grinch's Lair is a fun, festive experience inspired from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" By Dr. Seuss. This whimsical, live, interactive, production let's you visit your favorite green guy while he's locked up in jail for stealing Christmas. Immerse yourself in the world of the Grinch through his Christmas Texas Jailhouse Lair. You never know what ridiculousness he'll be up to with his pal, Max, and all the other adorable residents.
Two and under free. Masks will be required for all guests.
Refund policy: Since this year we need to limit our capacity to follow social distancing guidelines, we cannot refund your order within one week of your reservation date and time. We will do everything possible to reschedule your admission.
For more information, log onto jjanz@texasjailhouse.com or call 903-724-0164.
Make Your Own Glitter Ornament
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19-Dec. 24
Chloe & Claire Co., 304 E. Crawford St. in Palestine
Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., stop in and create your own custom glitter ornament. Pricing starts at $10 per ornament. Fun for all ages.
For more information, call 903-731-2753.
The Polar Express Train
Nov. 19 – Dec. 26
Texas State Railroad, 789 Park Road 70 in Palestine
The captivating story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole. Once onboard, chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies as they recite the classic children’s book, The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. At the North Pole, Santa and his elves greet passengers and then board the train. St. Nick gives everyone the first gift of Christmas. For more information, log onto https://texasstaterailroad.net/home/events/polar-express/ or call 855-632-7729.
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.