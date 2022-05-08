Fire damage has temporarily closed portions of the Palestine YMCA.
The Palestine Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
According to Cindy Piersol, the director of the YMCA, the fire was contained to the men’s locker room, however there was extensive water damage to the facility from the sprinkler system.
“We hope to be back up and operational as quick as possible,” Piersol said.
On Sunday, Piersol and her team were working to fully assess the situation and begin the clean up process in order to get the facility back up and operational as soon as possible.
Piersol said that while the fire is considered a “large loss,” some of the services offered by the facility would reopen as early as Monday.
She said Outdoor Group Fitness and the After School Program will continue as normal.
Piersol said based on what the Y’s state licensing department recommended, the Early Childcare Center could reopen in a modified manner as early as Tuesday.
“We will be consulting our childcare licensing on Monday and hope to have answers for parents some time Monday afternoon,” Piersol said. “We will reopen as soon as we are able to based on our childcare licensing’s recommendations, following all of their protocols.”
She said the Wellness portion of the business will not be open until later in the week due to water damage and the front entrance will be closed for one to two weeks while SERVPRO, a large-scale disaster recovery, fire and water cleanup and restoration franchise, is onsite with its machinery ensuring air quality while cleaning and restoring the facility.
