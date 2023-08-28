From drought conditions to thunderstorms, Anderson County emergency personnel were on the run all weekend.
Two fires sparked Anderson County fire departments into action Saturday afternoon.
Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores said a grass fire on FM 2574 quickly broached a treeline in Neches. The Texas Fire Service is assisting the Neches and the 84 East Volunteer Fire Departments in putting that fire out.
The Neches VFD had to contact Union Pacific to stop the train due to this blaze.
Flores said the Palestine Fire Department responded to a second fire, located in close proximity to the city limits on Hwy 79 at FM 3722.
These fires were quickly put out with no reported injuries.
According to Flores the origin of these fires are not yet known.
With little to no rain in months, dry conditions continue to plague much of East Texas, and especially Anderson County. Last weekend area fire departments spent much of Sunday working to put out three major fires located sporadically across the county.
Sunday, Flores said his department responded to multiple fires over the weekend
one on FM 447 threatened a horse barn, the Texas Forest Service assisted with one on FM 4040 that involved approximately five acres.
“We had several burn ban violations requiring law enforcement response to gain compliance,” Flores said. “But no arrests, however, one response to a burn ban violation resulted in an arrest on a failure to appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than one gram and a search incident to arrest located a small amount of marijuana.”
Flores said there was heavy rain and hail reported in several areas with downed trees on private property and roads all over the county, with some damage to homes and buildings, but thankfully no reported injuries. Flores said a roof blew off a structure on FM 2419.
Flores said trees blocked the roadway on several Farm-to-Market roads throughout the county.
A tree fell and struck a vehicle on 84 East. Flores said Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded and two occupants were transported to ER for minor injuries.
“We answered regular calls for service as well, including three disturbances and one arrest for assault, family violence and interfering with an emergency telephone call,” Flores said.
In the city, Chief Harcrow said there were scattered outages but no major damage to report and all city services remained uninterrupted.
Anderson County Commissioners Court remains under the 90-day burn ban issued July 24.
In Texas, local governments have the authority to take such action to protect residents. When drought conditions threaten public safety, a county judge or commissioners can impose a ban, or restrictions, on outdoor burning.
Officials could lift the ban, if the county gets a lot of moisture.
Violating the ban ordinance constitutes a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
As of Saturday, Aug. 25, Anderson County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index registered 780 – which is within the 600-800 range associated with severe drought and conditions for rapidly spreading wildfires that are difficult to contain.
Texas A&M Forest Service increased the state Wildland Fire Preparedness level to four Aug. 8. Officials said the increase was made as wildfire activity and the growing potential for wildfires becomes more severe, making them harder to control. There are five preparedness levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.