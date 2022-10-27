Grace Church Pumpkin Patch
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 31
Purchase a pumpkin, take family photos and enjoy one of many special pumpkin-centered weekend events at Grace United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch, 2130 Country Road. Pumpkins will range from $1 to $40. There will also be gourds.
Grace Church also offers field trip opportunities for local classrooms.
Saturday, Oct. 29 – Touch-a-Truck – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31 – Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Sister Brandy Dudley at 903-948-7432 or visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin.
Bowers Mansion Ghost Hunt
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 28, 29, 30 and 31, Dec. 16 and 17
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
Locked in Fear Haunted House
7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 21 through Oct. 29
Take your chances and visit the haunted house this year, the last two weekends of October, Friday and Saturday nights.
Website: txjailhouse.com
Phone Number: (903) 724-0212
Email: jjanz@texasjailhouse.com
507 Halloween at Faire of Champions
6 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30
Costume Contest with Prizes!
Pumpkin Carving Contest with Prizes!
Potluck cookout, games, and live music with Meetwood Flac!
Hosted by Woodcock Woodlands.
Camping is included with ticket from Friday at 6 PM till Sunday at 3 PM.
This is an adult only party.
BYOB
Tickets $30 at https://woodcockwoodlands.square.site/5o7-events
Trunk or Treat at Over Yonder
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29
Come Trick or Treat with us at Over Yonder!
Our awesome vendors in The Shoppes at Over Yonder will have loads of candy at all of their booths for our Spooky Spectacular!
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
First, second and third places prizes
(Halloween Movie Gift Basket, Bag o' candy, and Cup o'candy)
Rules:
•Pumpkins must be real.
•No pre-decorated/store bought pumpkins,
•Pumpkins must be brought to Over Yonder on Saturday, Oct. 29 by 1 p.m.
• One entry per family.
The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges, and announced at 1:30 p.m.
All entries & winners will be uploaded to our Over Yonder FB & IG pages.
Costume Contest
First, second and third place prizes
(Bucket o' candy, Bag o' candy, and Jar o'candy)
To Enter:
Dress up and stop by Over Yonder to have your picture taken on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enter your pet too!
One pet winner will receive a Halloween basket of toys and treats
The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges, and announced at 1:30pm
All entries & winners will be uploaded to our Over Yonder FB & IG pages.
Over Yonder is located at 619 W. Oak St. in Palestine
Spooky Season at Oh My Goat! Yoga
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
We have two public classes coming up on the schedule. You can BYOB with light snacks provided. Sign up for one of those or message us today for your own "SPOOKY FUN" party with your friends. We have tons of decorations, lots of photo ops, and costumes for the goats! You can even add on painting and cookies and punch too! NEW BABIES ANY DAY NOW! Optional painting 6 p.m. with the Oct. 8 class. For the class on Oct. 29, your ticket you are automatically entered in drawings. Complimentary refreshments. All kiddos get a goody bag!
214 ACR 469, Palestine, Texas 75803
Halloween Carriage Rides
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Enjoy a spooky evening carriage ride through historic Palestine Main Street.
Rides begin in front of the Redlands Hotel and wind throughout the Palestine Historic Main Street District. Each ride can hold two to four adults and is $40 per ride; groups with children may accommodate more. Private rides are available. Price may vary.
For questions, to make reservations or more information, please call 903-804-0494.
Boo-tacular Fun Run
8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
The Class of 2026 is hosting a BOO-tacular Fun Run on Oct. 29 with registration opening at 7 a.m. First event is the Freaky 5K starting at 8 a.m. followed by the Monster Mile for kiddos fifth grade and under starting at 9:30 a.m. The funds raised from this event will all go towards the Class of 2026 and their Jr. Prom and Project Graduation.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings Halloween Costume Contest
2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Dress up the kids and have them come take a picture. We will vote for contest winner Saturday, Oct. 29. Bring your kids by to take a picture with store manager and team.
Buddy’s Home Furnishings is located at 2024 Crockett Road in Palestine.
Harvest Fest
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Cornerstone Worship Center COG is hosting a Harvest Fest. Bring the kids, and a non perishable food item for a food ministry Helping Hands.They will have trunks of blessings and games for the kids, along with live music, games, candy, funnel cakes, popcorn, hot chocolate, apple cider and you might even get to decorate at carmel apple.
New Life Community Church Trunk or Treat
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Come join us for our annual Trunk-or-Treat. We will have a cupcake walk, face painting and inflatables. As well as many trunks to get treats from. New Life Community Church is located at 2320 State Hwy 155 in Palestine.
Outlaw Country Halloween Costume and Scareoke Party
6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Outlaw Country is a Country music venue. Daily drink specials, Karaoke, video DJ and live music. Don’t miss the party this Saturday!!! Come show us your costumes!!! Outlaw Country is located at 108 W. Oak St in Palestine.
Halloween Party at The Gin
Saturday, Oct. 29
Costume contest at The Shelton Gin Saturday night. Best costume gets a $500 prize
Boos and Barks 1K
3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
BARC the Anderson County Humane Society is offering its second Boos and Barks 1K to raise funds for canine medical care and to encourage adoption. Boos & Barks is located at 160 ACR 3681 in Palestine. All activities are kid-friendly, dog-friendly and family friendly. The fun run/walk begins at 4 p.m. and requires that participants bring their pets on a leash. People who don’t own a dog can walk one of the shelter’s. Participants can pre-register online or at the shelter for $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. Each participant receives a Boos & Barks t-shirt and a medal. People and pet costumes are encouraged and prizes are awarded for both. BARC Vice President Dee Dee Turnage said the activities are good for children of all ages and include pumpkin painting, face painting and trick or treating trailer rides. All tickets at the festival cost $1 each; most activities cost one or two tickets. Food vendors currently include Chick-fil-A and the Snowie Bus and there are several raffles and prizes. Several shelter dogs and puppies will be available for adoption at the event at 35% off the regular price. The regular price of adopting dogs is $80 for dogs and $70 for puppies but the adoption fee is discounted to $40 at the event. Boos & Barks sponsorships are available for $50 each and funds raised at the event are for canine medical care.
For information call 903-729-8074 or visit www.barctx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.