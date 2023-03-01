Cowham Ranch in Slocum has spent the past decade building one of Texas’ premier music festivals. “Weekend in the Country” kicks off its 11th year at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 2, and continues through Sunday. Founder Kevin Cowham sees the event virtually taking on a life of its own.
“Oh man, when it started it was just saying ‘thank you’ to my friends,” Cowham said. “I bought this hundred acre property, and it was just woods. They came out and helped me clean it up, and I decided to have a party to celebrate. We did that for two years, then the next year ‘Weekend in the Country’ was born.”
That first year saw a band set up on a flatbed trailer. This year there are 14 bands or artists scheduled to play over the four days, including Tanner Usrey, Them Dirty Roses, Cole Barnhill, Jake Bush, Trent Cowie, Peyton Howie, Daniel Holmes, Charlie Hickman, Tanner Sparks, Almost Legal, Gulf Coast Drifters, Rainchild, Aiken/Lawing and Faron Earl Graeter.
Accompanying the impressive musical lineup will be over 20 food and craft vendors, a cornhole tournament, a chili cookoff, a hot sauce challenge, an ATV obstacle course, a poker run and much more. Primitive camping is also available.
“It’s a lot,” Cowham said. “It’s almost a year-round job now, especially when it gets close. It’s full-time. But I love live music and I love entertaining. I really enjoy it.”
New to the agenda this year are a couple of events that are close to Cowham’s heart.
“We applied for a 501-T3 a couple of years ago, and due to rules, this will be the first year we can hold a raffle,” Cowham said. “All the proceeds will go to Slocum area youth and scholarship funds. We are also hosting Mission 22 to help them raise awareness and funds for veterans. They are named for the average 22 veterans a day who commit suicide. We just want to give back to our community and our veterans.”
Cowham Ranch is located at 508 County Rd 1207 in Elkhart.
Tickets may be purchased at Outhouse Tickets or by visiting www.cowhamranch.com.
Follow Cowham Ranch on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.