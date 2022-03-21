Wildfires across the state, fueled by unfavorable weather conditions, have killed one, burned down at least 50 homes in west and central Texas and burned thousands of acres of land.
Texas A&M Forest Service personnel reported last week that an increase in wildfire activity had been forecast along and west of I-35 and into South Texas through the weekend.
Anderson County was not unaffected. Five local fire departments and the Texas Forest Service battled a blaze on FM 322 South and Anderson County Road 2109 for eight hours Sunday night.
The fire was in a pine plantation.
According to Christina Crockett, Emergency Management Coordinator, the fire started from a control burn that got away.
Crockett said Elkhart, Palestine-Southside, Tucker, 84 East and Slocum Volunteer Fire Departments were paged out at 5 p.m.
Slocum and 84 East were released from the fire due to other fire calls in their areas.
Scott Fifer, owner of Quick Drone Pro, assisted the fire departments, using his drone to get an aerial view of the fire.
Due to the fire being in a wooded area that the VFDs could not adequately reach, the county called out the Texas Forest Service for aid.
The Texas Forest Service brought in two dozer teams. A support team from Crockett and Huntsville was also dispatched to the location.
“They were able to successfully put a line around the area, finally containing it around 1 a.m. Monday morning,” Crockett said.
Crockett said there were six structures in the area, but there were no damages to any of them. No injuries were reported and everyone went home safely.
