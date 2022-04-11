Fairy Garden Trail
7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 2 through May 31
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!
Fun for all ages. Open daily from dawn to dusk.
Community Prayer Service
Everyone invited to come pray for the world from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Massey Lake Community Center, 2802 FM 2054. Refreshments will be provided.
Healthy Kids Day
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
YMCA Soccer Complex, 2515 N US Hwy 19 in Palestine
GENERAL SCHEDULE:
9:00am - 2:00pm (Overall Timeline; Different vendors are hosting activities throughout the day until 2:00pm)
COLOR-ME-FUN-RUN: 11:00am
EASTER EGG HUNTS:
10:00am (Field #4: Egg Hunt) - 9 Months to 2 Years Old
10:15am (Field #2: Egg Hunt) - 3 to 6 Years Old
10:30am (Field #1: Egg Hunt) - 7 to 10 Years Old
2:00pm (Field #1: Egg Hunt) - All Ages (Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors)
This event is hosted by Palestine Regional Medical Center, Walmart Supercenter, the Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors and the YMCA.
Easter Egg Express
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16
There has been a big bunny sighting in Texas, and this ain’t just any bunny, it’s some bunny really special! There’s no better way to celebrate the season than with the adorable rabbit himself. The Easter Egg Express a 45-minute train ride running April 16, 2022, offers the whole family a fun time. At the Palestine Train Depot there is an Easter Egg Park filled with games and activities for children. An Easter egg hunt, with a backdrop of great music, makes this eggstra-ordinary venue a delightful springtime afternoon in the Piney Woods. THIS CHILDREN’S EVENT TRAIN RIDE DEPARTS AT 10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm.
Easter Egg-stravaganza
10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, April 16
Join Palestine Grace Church, 2130 Country Club Road, for an Easter Celebration! Egg hunts for the kids at 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Glow hunt for the teens at 11 a.m. Food, games, photo area with cute baby chicks and lots of fun!
Easter at Over Yonder
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16
619 W. Oak Street in Palestine
Join us to celebrate Easter at Over Yonder. We will have:
Easter Bunny pictures with on-site printing from Red Dirt Kids & Family Photography
Personalized cookies with Natalie from Palestine Painted Cookie
Easter crafts with Over Yonder Crafts.
Please contact us with any questions at 903-731-4121 or info@overyondercrafts.com.
Easter Extravaganza
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
The Palestine Area Chamber Of Commerce's Junior Ambassadors is excited to present their Easter Extravaganza. Join us at Reagan Park, 709 Crockett Road, for a fun-filled, memory making, family day. Activities include:
Pictures with the Easter Bunny
Cake Walk game
Face Painting
Bake Sale
Food Trucks
and an Easter Egg Hunt
Tickets can be purchased at the event for $1/ea or 5 tickets for $4.
Casey Chestnutt in Concert
9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Casey Chestnutt will be in concert at 213 E Crawford St. in Palestine.
1836 Chuckwagon Races
Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24
Diamond B Ranch
The 1836 takes place during the celebration of Texas’s Independence every year at the Diamond B Ranch in Neches, Texas. There are multiple divisions of wagon races as well as trail rides, dutch oven cook’n classes, herd dog demonstrations, hoof care clinics, horse auction, barn dances and karaoke, live music, cowboy church and much more! The gates are open to camping the Monday prior to the races and is on a first come first serve basis. Whether coming to participate are to watch for the week or for the day, you will enjoy a truly unique Western event that you won’t want to miss!
1836ChurchWagonRace.com/schedule-of-events/
Healthy Livestock Naturally
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23
This is a two day workshop with Steve Campbell from Taylor Made Cattle, Dr. Will Winters and Christine Martin of The Regen Ranch on how to have healthy cattle naturally. Topics covered in the workshop include how to have your herd of cows eat 20 to 40% less than they do now, how to "see" tenderness on the hoof, how to treat your livestock without chemicals and how to decide what practices to implement in your operation. For more information and to register, https://bit.ly/3tHdoPc
Aces & 8’s at Nuna’s Cajun
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Seafood, crawfish and live music. Aces and 8’s is a three-piece band out of Longview. BYOB. Nuna’s Cajun is located at 204 US Park Road 70 in Palestine.
Live music at Hambone’s
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Enjoy Brian Grace and JC Pringle in concert at Hambone's, 213 E Crawford St in Palestine.
The Classics Go To Broadway
2 p.m. Sunday, April 24
Presented at the First Presbyterian Church of Palestine, “The Classics Go to Broadway” has a starring performance by internationally acclaimed tenor Nick Palance. Nick will take you on a journey through West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera and an aria or two as well as a tribute to Ukraine. Featured on the program with Nick will be virtuoso pianists Haoyue Liang and Jingshu Zhao with a two piano performance of the "Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture", and in the Young Talent segment, Estella Ortiz and Horbin Hughes will sing "Somewhere".
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Plan to enjoy a thrilling afternoon of some of the world's great music live.
410 Ave. A in Palestine
903-729-5730
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Anderson County Young Republican Club
Get involved! A new Anderson County Young Republican Club has been formed to get a younger generation more involved in what’s going on in our country and country. For more information email andersoncountyyrs@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.