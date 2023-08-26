 Welcome to Palestine Dr. Chandran

The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Dr. Ravi T. Chandran to the community Thursday with a ribbon cutting and after hours soiree.
More than 50 locals turned out for the Chamber event to welcome Chandran at his office on 126 Medical Drive in Palestine.
“I love being a part of the local medical community,” said Dr. Ravi T. Chandran. “Everyone has been so welcoming and being a part of PRMC is great.”
Chandran, a member of the Palestine Medical Group, is board certified in pulmonary, sleep, internal and critical care medicine. He has been practicing medicine for over three decades and has collaborated on multiple publications in his field.
“It's been almost a decade since we have had a pulmonology, sleep medicine and critical care doctor on staff at PRMC,” said PRMC CEO Roy Finch. “We are thrilled to have a physician with such an impressive background joining our team, and we welcome Dr. Chandran and his family to our community.”
For over 60 years, the citizens of Anderson and surrounding counties have depended on the healthcare facilities of Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Serving approximately 100,000 people, PRMC provides 150 beds with highly skilled staff of healthcare professionals. A full range of comprehensive care is offered including the latest in diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitative services, both on an inpatient and outpatient basis. Over 500 employees and volunteers work closely with the medical staff, which includes over 70 physicians representing 28 different medical specialties.
PRMC continues to recruit new physicians to enhance the services it offers.
