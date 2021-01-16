A report from a concerned citizen led to a drug attest for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 14.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, Deputy Zac Montoya was sent to a report of a driver in a red Honda Accord slumped over the wheel at a location on Anderson County Road 130. The driver was passed out while the vehicle was still running and stopped in the middle of the road.
At the scene, Montoya identified the driver as Gavin Jay Tenney, 27, who showed extreme signs of intoxication.
Montoya conducted a Driving While Intoxicated investigation and arrested Tenney.
A search of Tenney’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of narcotics and weapons including a bottle of Metformin, a bottle of Trazadone, 12.8 ounces of marijuana, 1.5 ounces of amber liquid in a glass vape tank, a rubber container with amber wax, a rubber pipe, metal flashlight and a marijuana grinder.
Tenney has been charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, two possession of a controlled substance charges, two possession of dangerous drug charges, and a Class C misdemeanor.
