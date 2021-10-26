PALESTINE – The Westwood Panther band placed fourth at area and are advancing to the University Interscholastic League state marching competition in San Antonio.
Years of hard work, diligence and patience paid off for the Westwood band program Saturday in Lindale at the area competition.
“It feels a little bit unreal,” band director Shayla Skief said. “I've had anxiety this entire marching season. Thinking about where we could be gave me a mixture of excitement and nervousness. We've been working hard since the first day of band camp. This was our goal. To make state.”
Skief is in her sixth year as the head band director at Westwood. It's been a process of continuous progression that has led them to this point. The 12-hour days of summer practices, the competitions and the foundation previous band members helped build in their program has now led them this moment.
“Each year you see the leadership continue to improve,”head drum major John Benge said. “This show was harder than anything we've done before and until you start going to competition you're not seeing the fruits of your labor. You're not seeing those hours of practice pay off yet. And our leaders helped keep us focused and encouraged.”
In 2019, her band had the opportunity to compete at the area competition. It was mostly a feel out year to see how they stack up against the other competing bands. They finished inside the top 10 that year, which gave them a needed barometer of where they were and how they could improve moving forward.
Last year, Skief challenged her band to improve on the previous year's performance. Not only did they embrace the challenger, but they exceeded it.
They finished as Area Champions. Unfortunately, due to UIL ruling, their accomplishment fell during the “off year” of state band competition.
So this year, with all the area's top bands in attendance to make their claim for state, Westwood had another chance to prove their band of 55 members was one of the top bands in the area.
Now with that checked off, they're on to prove they're one of the best in the state.
“Seeing the excitement of our kids accomplishing what they set for themselves is the best part of this,” Skief said. “Keeping kids motivated can be a challenge, but they're reminded what's at stake.”
“At the end of the season we don't want to regret anything. It's not about how far we advance, but the preparation. If you know you left it all out on the field than you won't feel unfilled at the end of this thing.”
Twenty-five schools will be in attendance at the UIL 3A preliminary competitions Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Westwood will be the final school to perform at 4 p.m. The top 10 bands will advance to the final round later that evening.
“I've been blessed with kids who don't mind hard work,” Skief said. “Seeing the excitement in the kids accomplish something they set out to do has been the best part. Westwood Administration has been a key factor in our success. The band parents who are consistently supportive. It's a big commitment from everyone. I appreciate all of it.”
