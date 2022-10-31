The Westwood Panthers band placed sixth at the UIL Area C Marching Contest at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches.
The Panthers enjoyed another successful fall season under Band Director Shayla Skief. Placed against some of the toughest area competition with several state caliber bands.
The Panthers brought home several pieces of hardware leading into the area meet – beginning with winning best in class in the 3A division, as well as overall grand champions at the Teague Marching Invitational earlier this month.
Westwood also competed at the US Bands Competition in Arlington at AT&T stadium where they earned second place in their class, best in class percussion and were finalist
At the US Bands Competition in Burleson, they placed first in their class and were finalist.
The Panthers earned straight ones at the Region XXI Marching Contest at Longview High School Oct. 15, which placed earned them a spot at area. Westwood finished sixth in the preliminary round before moving on to the final competition.
