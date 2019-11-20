Advocates for a school bond that would rebuild and redesign the Westwood District didn't throw in the towel, after the defeat of a $40-million plan two weeks ago. They picked themselves up off the canvas, shook it off, and got ready for the next round.
Michael Page, chairman of the Westwood Facility Advisory Committee, told the Herald-Press Tuesday his committee would add members, including students, teachers, and bond opponents, and fashion another plan to take back to Westwood voters, probably in May.
Members of the advisory committee plan to meet before Christmas, Page said. The committee could expand to up to 30 members.
On Nov. 5, Westwood voters defeated, 877-774, a $40-million school bond plan. In May, the bond narrowly lost by 5 votes, 410 to 415.
Superintendent Wade Stanford said the district will contract to complete an online community survey that would give the advisory committee and school board feedback on what the Westwood community wants. Survey results should be compiled and analyzed in December or January.
It's uncertain what role the outspoken Westwood ISD Watchdog group, which waged an aggressive campaign against the bond, will have with the advisory committee and school board.
“We're in the process of seeing how that looks,” Page said. “Relationships need mending on both sides, before you can move forward.”
Even with a far larger turnout in November, Page said, the bond election drew about 1,750 people in a community with roughly 5,000 registered voters.
Bond supporters argued the district needed to rebuild its aging buildings and reconfigure its outdated design to meet today's educational and security needs. Westwood serves about 1,500 students.
Opponents said the district had the wrong plan.
Mendi Perry of the Westwood ISD Watchdog group, said 80 percent of her group would support a school bond if “it made sense and were the right number.”
“If they're willing to give us a voice on the committee, that's great,” she said. “They need to listen. Otherwise, it will just be voted down again.”
Perry said the previous $40-million plan ignored basic needs, including roof repairs and compliance with federal disability laws. Westwood's residential and economic growth also did not support the bond, she said.
Irrespective of what the Facility Advisory Committee does, Perry said, the Watchdog group would remain active. “We're not going away.”
Some parts of the Westwood School district were built in the 1950s. Both Stanford and Page citied increased costs to maintain old and inefficient buildings. The district's last bond was paid off in 1998.
