Don’t panic Monday if you see law enforcement personal and emergency crews around Westwood Independent School District, it’s just a drill.
According to WISD Police Chief Mike Hoyt, Westwood is the setting for an active shooter simulation that will be held throughout the day Monday, July 31.
“This simulation is to help our local law enforcement and emergency response teams see how the different agencies work together in this type of scenario,” Hoyt said. “Our number one goal in any active shooter situation is to stop the killing and then stop the dying.”
Hoyt said setup for the simulation would begin around 7:30 a.m. at the Westwood Elementary School on Bassett Road. Court Drive Church of Christ will also be utilized for this drill, along with facilities throughout the WISD campus.
Hoyt said the Westwood ISD Police Department will be joined by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Palestine Police, Fire and EMS along with the Department of Public Safety Troopers will all be participating in this simulation for training purposes.
“Although we have held multi-agency active shooter trainings, this drill will give us a chance to put it into action with our local agencies,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “Afterwards, we will see what we did right and what we need to do better. We will then continue to work with other agencies to improve.”
“Since taking office, I have made a commitment to work with the staff and personnel at each of our schools to improve safety and security,” said Sheriff Rudy Flores. “This emergency response exercise is the result of the combined efforts of law enforcement, emergency services and other agencies who will respond to any school incident. It is vital we review our response and identify any area in which we can improve.”
Hoyt said they will be joined by role playing volunteers who will portray citizens, teachers, students and staff. These individuals will have been coached on what they need to do and say to the emergency personnel during the simulation.
“We will be using simunition rounds, which are basically paint ball rounds for this drill,” Hoyt said. “It will be a multi-agency response drill with a staggered response that we will carry it all the way out to the care of the wounded.”
Emergency crew and law enforcement type activity will be seen around the WISD campus along with police cars, ambulances and fire apparatus.
“It may look like something major is happening, there should be no public safety concerns during the training,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt said he has also collaborated with Palestine Regional Medical Center to practice for a mass casualty event and they will be transporting individuals from the school by ambulance. They will also set up a landing zone for landing a helicopter and moving “critically wounded” to a level four trauma center.
