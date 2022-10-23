Online registration is open for the upcoming 2023 Westwood Little Dribbler season.
Westwood Little Dribblers basketball is a community league that promotes the learning of fundamental basketball and life skills such as teamwork, sportsmanship and hard work. The program, for students ages four to age 14, provides local youth the opportunity to learn and compete in a safe and supportive environment.
The registration fee is $45 per participant. Additional children in the same household will receive $5 off, but must register in person at one of the program’s onsite registrations. Registration for female participants is two for one. Every female who registers and pays will allow another female to register for free. This is only offered during on-site registration.
Onsite registration dates and times will be posted soon.
Age and division requirements are as follows
• Participants ages four to six and seven to eight years old will play on co-ed teams and will not have all star teams.
• Junior Team: 9-10 years old as of Aug. 1 of the league year
• Major Team: 11-12 years old as of Aug. 1 of the league year
• Senior Team: 13-14 years old as of Aug. 1 of the league year
Anyone interested in volunteering to coach during the upcoming season should contact Westwood Little Dribblers as soon as possible via Facebook or email at westwoodlildribblers@gmail.com.
Register online at www.texasyouthadvocate.org/little-dribbler-registration.
