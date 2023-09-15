The Westwood Panthers continue to leave their foot on the gas, winning in blow out fashion over the New Waverly Bulldogs 36-7.
While the Panthers would not have their best performance of the season, with the offense having a hard time getting in sync and being flagged for several costly penalties. But Westwood would persevere, moving to 4-0 for the first time since 2015, when the Panthers started out 6-0.
Jordan Williams would have three touchdowns on the night for the Panthers, leading the charge on offense. Freshman sensation Kavian Bryant would have two touchdown passes in the contest, one to Shannon Jackson, the other to his favorite target, Kaysn Dial.
The Panther defense did stand stout all night, with the Bulldogs lone touchdown coming with just three seconds left on the clock, on a ball that was tipped by a Panther defender in the end zone. Brandon Russell, who would also be named Homecoming King on the night, would tackle a Bulldog runner in the New Waverly end zone, giving the defense their first safety of the year.
Look for a full report on all of the Panther action from Friday night in the Tuesday Edition of the Palestine Herald, written by play by play voice of the Panthers on KNET, Ricky Honea.
