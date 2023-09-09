The Westwood Panthers marched into Palmer Friday night, and left with a 3-0 record, downing the Bulldogs 52-44.
Sophomore Kasyn Dial had a big week for the Panthers, scoring in just about every way possible. For the night Dial would return a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, rush for and catch a touchdown, and cap his night with a two-point conversion pass.
The Panthers next test will come against the New Waverly Bulldogs next Friday. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Sept 15, at Panther Stadium.
