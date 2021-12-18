Westwood Primary School’s entryway resembled a toy store at Christmastime this week, with hundreds of stuffed toys lining the walls and filling the corners. Many of the school’s 335 students generously donated more than 500 stuffed toys to Anderson County Cares, a nonprofit that helps children served by Child Protective Services.
Principal Charlotte May said her campus wanted to teach compassion to their young students in pre-K, Kindergarten, first and second grades, from 4 to 8 years old.
“We wanted to help our kids learn about compassion, especially at this time of year when there’s so much hype about getting gifts,” May said. “We wanted to just help our kids see that it’s great to receive but it can really do our hearts good when we give.”
ACC volunteer Holly Wansley said the donated toys will be used in two projects. Some will be placed in duffel bags that contain basic items children need immediately after removal. Others will help fulfill kids’ Christmas wish lists.
Wansley said she was “absolutely amazed” by the abundance of donations.
The project came together in a few short steps. First, the school contacted ACC and asked how their students could help. Wansley responded that children removed from their homes feel comforted when they receive a new stuffed toy.
Next, the school sent a letter to parents asking for donations, and they began trickling in. Many students brought a few toys, while some donated dozens.
Ivy Wilcoxson, a second grade student, decided to use all $62 in savings given to her by the tooth fairy. She handed the money over to her mother, who placed an online order for 72 small stuffed toys.
Jordyn Autery, another second grade student, brought 43 stuffed bears donated by fellow church members. She’s happy about being able to help others.
“It makes me feel excited for all the other kids who don’t get anything for Christmas,” Autery said.
May praised students and their parents for supporting the project.
“At this age, a lot of times we overlook them and think they’re so little that they don’t understand, but they do,” May said. “Our students really responded well and they were excited about being able to help other children.”
ACC established its status as a nonprofit organization this year but has provided support to foster children and families for two or more years. The group’s six volunteers sponsor a Back to School Bash in August and the Cares Closet, a program that allows foster families to select items they need to care for children of different ages when visiting the CPS office.
To volunteer for ACC call Candy Bowman at 903-724-9881 or send a message through the organization’s Facebook page. Donations can be sent to 1592 Anderson County Road 425, Palestine, Texas, 75803.
