Roughly 90 seniors at Westwood High School are graduating with 107 industry-based certifications to help them compete for higher paying jobs. Their certifications are from reputable organizations such as the American Welding Society, the National Center for Construction Education and Research, Google, the Texas Education Agency, and Texas Veterinary Medical Association, and the National Healthcareer Association.
Westwood’s Career Technology Education Director Kelly Green said some seniors received more than one certificate, such as in welding and construction trades or welding and Google Analytics.
“Eighty-six seniors have earned a combined 107 total industry-based certifications,” Green said. “Our underclassmen have received an additional 93 IBCs.”
Each type of certification has different requirements of time spent in training, studying and testing, and each is offered by a different organization. Medical and veterinary assistants earn approximately 300 hours of clinical practice, which takes most of the school year to earn. These certified assistants can work in clinics after graduation where they perform basic care, take vital signs, and clean equipment.
Veterinary assistants obtain their hours in a local clinic but the medical assistant program is taught in class. Health sciences teacher Melanie Adams established rotations in her classroom after COVID-19 precautions kept them from visiting Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Students in construction trades classes can earn a certification called the NCCER Core, which qualifies them for many entry-level construction jobs. The AWS certificate is based on completion of performance-based welds and gives many students a jump start in trade school programs.
Students who want to pursue a career in education can earn an educational aide certification from the TEA. They take two education courses. The second is a practicum level course that allows them to gain experience at the lower campuses such as Westwood Primary and Westwood Elementary schools.
The OSHA 30 certification allows students to learn safety techniques, hazard communication, first aid and emergency plans.
“OSHA is one of the most universally accepted certifications by companies,” Green said. “These training topics are important in fields such as warehouse safety, factory operations, construction safety and health care.”
Westwood has offered five of the certifications for three years and Google Analytics for one year. Knowledge gained during the analytics course is useful in analyzing and processing data for key business decisions.
Another certification for students pursuing careers in criminal justice may be the next addition to the CTE program.
“The goal is to get 100% of our seniors with some kind of industry-based certificate that will help them once they graduate to either look better on paper to earn a job or to take that certificate and go directly into a field of study such as welding, education, medical assistant or vet assistant,” Green said.
