Construction technology students at Westwood High School gained experience in aviation maintenance while performing valuable community service this week. They prepped and painted large concrete blocks surrounding the airport’s windsock segmented circle that provides guidance for incoming planes at the Palestine Municipal Airport.
Airport leaders value the community service project at $1,600 and say the students are learning something about aviation in the process.
Michael Bainum, a pilot and member of the city’s Airport Advisory Board, said the project got off the ground after he asked City Councilman Dustin Frazier for help. Frazier called Westwood Superintendent Wade Stanford because the airport lies within Frazier’s district and Westwood’s bounds.
Surrounding an orange windsock, the 105-foot segmented circle has 18 four by eight-foot concrete blocks that lost visibility to incoming air traffic since they were last painted about 20 years ago. The students also painted the windsock pole and the concrete letters “PSN” that identify the airport.
The windsock circle helps pilots determine which of the airport's two runways to use for landing. The new paint is applied in an alternating pattern of white and red to improve visibility for navigation and safety of planes arriving from 1,400 to 2,400 feet in the air.
The students understood the importance of doing the service project and said the work resembles tasks they have done before.
“We’re making it easier for them to see things from up at the top,” said Emilio Martinez, a WHS junior.
The other students include Nathan Powell, Chris Evans, and Kobe Martin. Two other class projects involved building a glider bench and a screen door. The four students are part of a two-hour Construction Technology practicum class that teaches practical trade skills.
WHS teacher Lance Thomas said his class does small community projects within the time constraints of the school day. The class has built ramps, but helping with the airport project is a new experience.
The airport is owned by the City of Palestine and operated by the Palestine Jet Center, which sells fuel to incoming planes and rents hangar space. Tammy Mays is a partner of the PJC and was on hand to pass out water bottles and offer guidance.
Bainum said he is grateful for the students’ work on the project and is trying to arrange a flight on his private plane to thank them, if their parents provide consent.
“We want to give them credit because volunteer work is always nice to have in the community,” Bainum said. “We appreciate their support.”
