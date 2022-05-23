Westwood senior Marilyn Umanzor had a special graduation gift in store for her as she won a new car in Palestine Toyota’s annual Driven to Succeed Program Friday evening.
A night already filled with emotion and a sense of accomplishment became a little more special for Umanzor after winning a 2022 all-expenses paid Toyota Corolla. Umanzor was the second student to pick a random key out the bucket as the stadium waited with anticipation to see if she would be crowned the lucky winner.
The stadium erupted and she smiled from ear-to-ear when the alarm sounded on the filled of Panther Stadium. The car was completely free to the winning student. Cost, tax, title and license were all covered by Palestine Toyota.
“I look forward to this all year long,” Palestine Toyota General Manager Chuck Eldridge said. “A deserving kid gets it every single year. I get more excited than the kids because it takes a second to register. We’re humbled to be able to do this program with Westwood Independent School District. We thank all the educators who made this possible.”
Students have been working towards this day for much of the school year. Seniors earned an entry for every six-week period they had perfect attendance. Once the entries were collected, they were put in a bucket and called at the end of the graduation ceremony. Along with winning the car, students are awarded a $500 insurance qw
Umanzor isn’t a stranger to being the center of attention on the field as she was also one of Westwood’s stand out soccer players. Umanzor ended her career with the Lady Panthers with being named the Defensive Player of the Year. She also earned Texas High School Coaches Associations Academic All-State second team.
“The goal is getting kids in seats,” Eldridge said. “Students learn better when they’re sitting in front of a teacher. There’s no substitute for in-school learning. This shows our local kids we believe in them. Just give them a chance. You see their appreciation. We love our community.”
