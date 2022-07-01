AUSTIN — Gun rights have made serious headway in Texas over the last decade and appear to be standing strong following the Uvalde massacre.
In late May in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old gunman with a legally purchased assault rifle opened fire into two fourth-grade classrooms, killing 19 students and two teachers. Children were decapitated; their bodies so torn apart that some could only be recognized by pieces of clothing attached, medical experts said.
There was an immediate call for gun reform and what some deem “common-sense gun laws,” such as universal background checks and “red-flag” laws that that allow family members or law enforcement to petition courts to temporarily limit an individual’s access to firearms if it is believed they are a threat to themselves or others.
Typically, little — if anything — changes.
Some said this time is different, believing gun reform is coming. But Texas Republicans are already looking for ways to loosen restrictions further, come next state legislative session.
As part of the GOP’s top legislative priorities, Texas Republicans directed state leaders to eliminate gun-free zones, or places where it is unlawful to carry a firearm, such as on school property. Those who wish to rid the zones say they create “soft targets” by openly informing people where guns are present and where they are not.
The party also supports all legislation and policies that “reduce restrictions on legal gun owners age 18 and over to purchase, own or carry any type of gun, ammunition, accessory, knife, or other weapons,” and it is explicitly against red flag laws, even as Gov. Greg Abbott previously touted the idea following the Sante Fe High School mass shooting in 2019.
“I'm afraid the red flag laws would later be an incremental thing,” Kimberly Hlapac, a GOP convention attendee said, adding that once gun owners give in a little, she fears all rights to bear arms could be stripped away.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, has vocally opposed any regulations, vowing during the state GOP convention to defend the right to bear arms.
“Every time there's a mass murder, the response of the Democrats is to go after and try to take away the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” Cruz said. “It doesn't work, it doesn't make people safer, and it is contrary to the Constitution.”
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said that is not the case at all.
“As Democrats, we have no interest in infringing on the Second Amendment – but we will make damn sure that guns are only in the hands of responsible, law-abiding citizens, and that they are treated with the responsibility they require," he said.
Even so, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, also a Republican, has spearheaded the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.
The bill, passed in the Senate, dedicates millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It also changes the process for those 18-21 years old to purchase a firearm and closes the “boyfriend loophole,” which prevents dating partners convicted of domestic abuse from purchasing firearms. This is an expansion of current law that does the same thing only for spouses and former spouses.
States, however, have to opt-in to some of the proposed legislation, to which state leaders have signaled they will not.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has significant sway over what legislation is considered during the regular session, said red flag laws are a nonstarter.
“After the Santa Fe shooting, we had the same move to do this and we did not support it,” Patrick said in a radio interview. “I did not support (that), the Senate did not support that.”
The Texas Republican Party has also all but blacklisted Cornyn for his support of the bill, booing and heckling him incessantly when he spoke during the party’s state convention in Houston last month.
While the federal legislation has several hoops to jump through before becoming law, in the meantime, Liz Hanks, a volunteer with Texas Moms Demand Action, said they are hyper-focused on November, adding that Texas “will not get the full benefit of that federal package in Texas unless we elect more "gun-sense" candidates who are focused on gun safety.”
Of those, Hanks said Texas MDA is particularly in favor of expanding background checks, which she called “low-hanging fruit.” MDA is also in favor of red flag laws and disarming domestic abusers.
“Without a majority, ("gun-sense" candidates) are really only able to nibble around the edges in the legislature,” Hanks said. “So our focus will be on elections for the next few months for sure.”
