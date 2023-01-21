Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious Museum
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
It is an exciting hands-on museum designed for individuals and families, for anyone who has ever been curious. It engages preschoolers through adults in fun, engaging, and educational experiences that promote important creative and innovative thinking skills. Admission is $8 for children under 18 and $10 for adults. For families, admission is $10 for adults, $8 for the first child and $6 per child for any additional children. For groups of 10 or more, there is a $2 discount per person. Children 2 and under are free.
For more information, go to the website, https://thecuriousmuseum.org/, or email curious.imagine@gmail.com. Like the Curious Museum Facebook page to keep up with upcoming activities and events at: https://www.facebook.com/curiousignitingimagination.
Palestine Library Friends Book Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25
The Palestine Library Friends, Inc. are hosting a book sale. Monetary donations for de-selected library books will be accepted. Proceeds benefit The Palestine Library Friends, Inc. who provide funding for library programs, furniture and materials. Cash or Cards only. Book donations are not being accepted at this time. For more information call 903-729-4121.
Faire of Champions – Fantasy and Folklore
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 – Jan. 22.
“Once upon a time…” Do these words bring to your mind beautiful fairies, mythical creatures, and tales of tragedy and love? Will our quest this week send you in search of dragons, goblins, fae, or leprechauns, gnomes, griffins, or a unicorn? Join us on this magical weekend and enjoy the fantasy garb, the magical happenings, and feast with mythical creatures. Faire of Champions’ Fairy Queen, Ai’ne Caileigh, will be attending the Faire with her court. Faire of Champions is located at 4033 Broyles Chapel Road in Palestine.
Pet Adoption Event
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
BARC the Anderson County Humane Society and Basket Kase are hosting a Pet Adoption Event at Basket Case, 3826 W. Oak in Palestine. For more information call BARC at 903-729-8074 or Basket Kase at 903-729-4438.
Arts for Anderson County Benefit
2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Enjoy a live concert at Palestine High School Auditorium, 1600 TX-256 Loop, benefitting Anderson County Community Chorus, the Dogwood Arts Council and The Piatigorsky Foundation. Featured musicians include Evan Drachman, Cellist and Richard Doweling, Pianist/Steinway Artist. Admission is $50 per person.
YMCA Winter Gala
6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Palestine YMCA is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Individual tickets for the 2023 Winter Gala are $65 per person. Sponsor tables are available as well for $500 and seat eight. This year’s gala is being held at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center, 200 N. Church St. in Palestine.
Post Profit at Foxhouse
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27
Post Profit is an Alternative Rock band from Longview will be in concert at Foxhouse Bar & Grill, 3814 W. Oak St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-619-3241.
Saturdays on Main
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, March 5
On the first Saturday of each month, Historic Downtown Palestine is the place to be! Explore quirky antique shops and one of a kind boutiques. Grab lunch at a local dive and then spend the evening around a fire pit with friends in Old Town.
Faire of Champions – High Seas Adventure
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 – Jan. 29
Ahoy, Mateys! Cast off for a high seas adventure at Faire of Champions! Gather ye pirates, old Salts, mermaids, Krakens, hydras, and any other residents of the briny deep and join us for our final week of this year’s Faire of Champions. Pair of Pirates will be hosting a “School for Young Pirates” in the afternoon. Take part in our final quest, feast, and visit our vendors for the last time to take home those treasures. Faire of Champions is located at 4033 Broyles Chapel Road in Palestine.
Palestine YMCA’s Part at the Disco
5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Join in for what is sure to be a far out time at the YMCA’s Annual Mother/Son Dance: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Daddy/Daughter Dance from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Justin Florence will be dropping some funky beats for everyone to boogie to. Photos will be taken by McCann's Photography beginning at 4 p.m. Prizes for the grooviest outfits. The Palestine YMCA is located at 5500 N. Loop 256 in Palestine.
Ghost Hunt at Bowers Mansion
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, March 5
Built in 1878, and located just a stone's throw away from downtown Palestine lies one of the city's most historic and infamous mansions. This Victorian home and National Texas Historic Landmark has a deep history, with stories of death, murder and suicide. Back in the 1950's the then-owner Mr. Bowers, murdered his wife Mary. As the police made their way up the path to enter the home, Mr. Bowers committed suicide. It's believed that their spirits still linger, as well as several others who took their last breath here over the years. In addition to the 140 plus year old home itself, there are several other buildings on the grounds, some of which are accessible. The slave quarters is the only building that cannot be accessed. This is an incredible building with so much history, and you will be one of the first people to investigate it. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis, with only 20 for sale. This allows guests to have a much more personable experience. Book securely online at: https://www.hauntedrooms.com/.../historic-bowers-mansion...
Chamber Breakfast, Brew & Business
8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s January Breakfast, Brew and Business will be held at Jocelyn’s Donuts. Enjoy strong coffee and warm breakfast plus an opportunity to network or have a "Coffee Date" with another business. Bring plenty of business cards, be sure to have one or two people you want a warm introduction to and ask for the referral. Host business, caterer, new members will have a minute to tell us about their business. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
Mardi Gras Parade
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Enjoy beautiful floats and catch beads and candy and moon pies during the Mardi Gras Parade. Kids and families will enjoy the sights and sounds of this annual event. Call 903 723-3014 or go to our website, visitpalestine.com for more information.
Bella Sera Open House
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Tour Bella Sera, see their big selection of complimentary decor, meet their team and get to know our fabulous vendors. Their exclusive cake baker will have delicious wedding cake samples to try. This event is free.
Mardi Gras Pop Up Shop
Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
This a vendor pop up shop for local and surrounding area vendors to set up and sell their goods! There will be music, raffle giveaways and FOOD! Who doesn’t like wings and a good daiquiri! Join us for some Mardi Gras Fun! The Mardi Gras Pop Up Shop will be located at 501 Avenue A in Palestine.
East Texas Luxury Wedding Show
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Elmwood Gardens by Provence, 680 ACR 446 in Palestine is hosting the first, of hopefully many, East Texas Luxury Wedding Shows. This event will feature five star rated wedding hospitality from Provence Catering of Texas, Texas Rose Catering, Kool by Dylan, Posh Petals and the Palestine Painted Cookie. RSVP by email to Info@provencecatering.com, call 903-549-2716 or text 214-557-3351.
Palestine Area Chamber Banquet
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
This year’s Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet’s theme is Casino Night. Enjoy a fun filled evening with great food and a Dessert Dash at The Historic, 201 W. Crawford in Palestine. Admission is $55 per person or $100 per couple.
Fairy Garden Trail
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 17 through April 30
Explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! We know that the 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find. Fun for all ages. Davey Dogwood Park is located at 4205 N. Link St. in Palestine.
Dogwood Trails Celebration
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 through April 2
Over 80 years, Palestine has celebrated the Dogwood Trails Festival. Enjoy the delicate beauty of the Dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park the last two weekends in March and first weekend in April. Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration, including a festival the first weekend.
Texas Vineyard & Smokehaus
Noon to 9 p.m. March 17 through April 2
Wine Tasting in the new tasting room and Wine Garden. Serving German Sausage and Burger and Hot Dog platters. Texas Vineyard & Smokehaus is located at 2442 Anderson County Road 2133.
VIP Artist Reception
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17
The Dogwood Arts Council proudly invites you to the VIP Art Tent Event and the kickoff celebration for The 85th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival 2023. The VIP Event begins with Live Music, Open Bar, Heavy Hors d'oeuvres, and Exquisite Art.
The VIP tent will host Featured Artists, as well as the 5th painting in a series by Artist William E. Young. The artist committed to a series of 5 paintings (one per year) for the annual Dogwood Art & Music Festival. The VIP Art Tent will also offer purchase of these Limited Edition signed and numbered prints.
Join us Friday, March 17th at 5:00 PM for the kickoff party to the 85th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival.
