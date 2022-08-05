Thursday Night Karaoke
8 p.m. Thursday nights
1855 Steakhouse and Seafood Company hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday. Join in for some fun and show your talent! 1855 is located at 555 Palestine Ave. For more information call 903-729-7227.
Teen Night at the Palestine Public Library
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25
Activities for teens at the Palestine Public Library, 2000 TX-256. Light snacks provided. Bring a friend, make a friend. Call 903-729-7227 for more information.
Karaoke at Nunas Cajun
6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday nights
Enjoy Cajun fare then showoff your singing talent. It's all fun. Nunas Cajun is located at 204 US Park Road 70 Palestine. For more information 903-723-6862.
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Live Music Saturday Nights at Nunas
Enjoy Cajun fare and live music from local bands. It's all fun. Nunas Cajun is located at 204 US Park Road 70 Palestine. For more information 903-723-6862.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lake Creek Blueberry Farm
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Daily
Join us at Lake Creek Blueberry Farm in Montalba, TX for the best fruit, service and family experience! This year, we will offer pre-picked and u-pick options. Please email us at lakecreekblueberries@gmail.com or call at 903-386-8200 if you have any questions. See you at the farm!
Open Daily
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6, Sept. 3
Meet artists of various mediums as you tour through downtown shops and boutiques. Start at the Redlands Hotel for map.
Saturdays on Main
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 6, Sept. 3
On the first Saturday of each month, Historic Downtown Palestine is the place to be! Explore quirky antique shops and boutiques. Find fresh produce and artisan crafts at the farmer's market. Grab lunch at a local dive and then spend the evening around a fire pit with friends in Old Town.
Neches Wilderness Canoe Race
6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
The annual Wilderness Canoe Race is a canoe/kayak race, held annually by the Neches River Runners, down 22 miles of the Neches River. For more information: www.necheswildernessrace.com or call Brad Chaffins at 903-391-4134.
Piney Wood Express Steam Texas State Railroad
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6
The casual grace of train travel never goes out of style. A historic STEAM locomotive is the muscle that pulls the consist of cars representing a bygone form of notable travel. From the moment one steps aboard a vintage 1920’s car, the excitement of being on the rails is exhilarating. This four-hour round-trip train adventure departing from Palestine, with an hour layover at the Rusk depot, takes passengers on a journey through the impressive Piney Woods and 135 years of history. Unplug for a tradition that merges comfort and adventure for the whole family. Relaxed seating, thoughtful décor and friendly, responsive attendants add to the ambiance of the scenic journey afforded by travelers a century ago. The four-hour trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service, and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Most cars are climate-controlled, have restrooms, access a concession car stocked with snacks and kid-friendly and adult beverages. All seats have views along the Piney Woods route and narration and music highlight the trip. Five different accommodations are offered to savor the Texas State Railroad experience: Caboose, Presidential, Observation Dome, First Class, Open-Air Coach, and ADA Coaches are available.
Anderson County Republican Club
The Anderson County Republican Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at the 1855 Restaurant & Saloon. The guest speaker will be Dr. Eric Hensen, DO, Otolaryngology specialist.
Breakfast, Brew & Business
8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, Sept. 8
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its August Breakfast and Brew at Queen St. Grille. Enjoy strong coffee, a warm breakfast as well as an opportunity to network or have a "Coffee Date" with another business. Bring plenty of business cards, be sure to have one or two people you want a warm introduction to and ask for the referral. Host business, caterer, new members will have a minute to tell us about their business. Arrive early! The cost of $5 for members and $10 for non-members. For more information log onto www.palestineareachamber.org.
Ye Olde Auction House
7 p.m. Aug. 12, Aug. 26
Auctions feature exceptional fine european antiques. Partial catalogs online now. Take a sneak peek. Online-only auction. Ye Olde Auction House is located at 505 W. Spring St./Hwy 287 Palestine. For more information 903-723-5366
Lunch Bunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sept. 20
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a dutch-treat luncheon at a different restaurant each month. All are welcome to attend! Join the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce for lunch and business connections while we support local! The September lunch will be held at Hambone’s.
Dogwood Jamboree
Saturday, Aug. 13
Classic Country Music and Comedy at the Palestine High School Auditorium, Hwy 287 South and Loop 256, Palestine. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. All adult tickets are $18. Visit website at www.dogwoodjamboree.com or call 903-729-7080 for information or tickets. Call for special hotel rates 903-729-6070 or 903-724-2556.
Piney Wood Express Diesel Texas State Railroad
July 28, July 29, Aug. 19, Aug. 20
The casual grace of train travel never goes out of style. A diesel locomotive is the muscle that pulls the consist of cars representing a bygone form of notable travel. From the moment one steps aboard a vintage 1920’s car, the excitement of being on the rails is exhilarating. This four-hour round-trip train adventure departing from Palestine, with an hour layover at the Rusk depot, takes passengers on a journey through the impressive Piney Woods and 135 years of history. Unplug for a tradition that merges comfort and adventure for the whole family. Relaxed seating, thoughtful décor and friendly, responsive attendants add to the ambiance of the scenic journey afforded by travelers a century ago. The trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service, and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Most cars are climate-controlled, have restrooms, access a concession car stocked with snacks and kid-friendly and adult beverages. All seats have views along the Piney Woods route, and narration and music highlight the trip. Five different accommodations are offered to savor the Texas State Railroad experience: Caboose, Presidential, Observation Dome, First Class, Open-Air Coach, and ADA coaches are available.
Summer Concert Series
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Block Party at 401 W. Main. Enjoy a night of Summer fun with great 70's & 80s rock from The Reverb Cartel. General admission tickets are $10 for lawn seats. Bring a blanket or chair. VIP tables for eight for non-members $650/ members $450 – includes gift basket and appetizer or dessert. Reserve your seat today.
Wines in the Pines
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 9
Join us for our 2022 “Wines in the Pines” train. We will be departing the Palestine Railroad Depot at 6 p.m. and journey through the Piney Woods of East Texas while sampling the fine wines of Red 55 Winery, located in Lindale. Red 55 Wines are the signature wine of the Texas State Railroad. Wine samplings will be paired with appetizers that appropriately complement each wine. We will make our way to Rusk Railroad Depot, guided by the moonlight, where we will stop and have dinner. Menu will be announced closer to the event date. All wines sampled as well as other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase. Each ticket holder will also receive a Texas State Railroad wine glass as a memento from your evening with us! Our first Wine Train of the season is scheduled for May 13, 2022. This is a popular event so book early by logging onto texasstaterailroad.net or calling 855-632-7729.
Ghost Hunt at the Historic Bower Mansion
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sept. 9, Sept. 10
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
Rotary Club of Palestine Speakeasy Gala
6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Rotary Club of Palestine is hosting a party and we want your help to make this event the talk of the town! Join us as we relive the Roaring 20's in speakeasy fashion at the Tahwahkaro Distilling Co. Live and silent auctions, casino style games, dinner and drinks included! Admission is $75 per person. For more information contact Linda Dickens 903-724-3435.
Rockin’ the Rails featuring Blacktop Mojo
Sept. 17
Texas State Railroad is proud to present its inaugural “Rockin’ the Rails” excursion featuring Blacktop Mojo. This roundtrip excursion leaves from Palestine at 5 p.m. Sept. 17. We will travel the rails over to our Rusk where riders will disembark to rock out with East Texas’ own Blacktop Mojo for a 90-minute live show. There are several seating and pricing options available from our open-air coaches to our private Caboose as well as VIP packages, some of which include a champagne or cider toast and appetizers upon departure, VIP concert seating, swag bags and even a photo op with the band. There will be a concession car onboard offering snacks, alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. As well as concessions available on the grounds. Visit our website at www.texasstaterailroad.net and select the booking or call the reservations desk today at 855-632-7729.
El Camino Gravel Challenge
Sept. 23 through Sept. 25
Whether your new to gravel riding or a competitive racer, the Camino Gravel Challenge in Palestine, TX has an enjoyable option for everyone. Participants can ride one day or two with 35, 70 and 105 mile route options each day. If your looking for a true challenge, test yourself against your peers over two days with the 155 mile or Full Camino 205 options. For more information call 903-723-5100.
Wiggy Thump Festival
4 p.m. Sept. 24
Wiggy Thump Festival, held at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion in Palestine, has become one of the top Music Festivals festivals in the 2022 music scene, delighting fans with an impressive list of performers. This year’s lineup features Whiskey Myers, Rad Southhall Band, The Weathered Souls and Almost Legal. For tickets or more information, log onto www.roadhousetickets.com
