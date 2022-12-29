Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
1855 Steakhouse and Seafood Karaoke Night
8 p.m. Thursdays
Every Thursday night join in the fun and show off your talent at 1855 Steakhouse and Seafood. The 1855 Steakhouse and Seafood is located at 555 Palestine Avenue in Palestine.
Walk of Lights
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Enjoy a stroll through a self guided magical light up wonderland. Free Admission
Located at 2161 FM 315 in Palestine. Take pictures with Santa. A 4x6 photo is $5 and an 8x10 is $10. A concession stand offers warm hot chocolate and lots of goodies available for purchase. Cash only please. Directions: 1.2 miles on the left down FM 315 from Hwy 155 in Palestine. Parking is $10 per car and larger vehicles will be extra.
11th Annual Festival of Trees
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31
Follow the trail of lights and greenery downtown to explore the 11th Annual Festival of Trees. Each tree is decorated by a local non-profit organization and displayed in various businesses along the historic streets.
New Year’s Party at Foxhouse Bar & Grill
8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Dec. 31
The New Year’s Party at Foxhouse will feature the Almost Legal Band from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and DJ Yeah! Yeah! From 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Foxhouse Bar & Grill is located at 3814 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
Four Course New Year’s Dinner
Queen St. Grille is hosting a special four-course New Year’s Eve Dinner from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Queen St. Grille is located inside The Redlands Building at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine. Call 903-729-2345 for more information.
Saturdays on Main
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
The first Saturday of each month, Historic Downtown Palestine is the place to be! Explore quirky antique shops and boutiques. Grab lunch at a local dive and then spend the evening around a fire pit with friends in Old Town.
Gospel Explosion
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7
Please join us in bringing in the New Year by celebrating 20 years of the Gospel Explosion, established in 2003, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the God Is Baptist Church located at 600 E. Neches St.
The theme for the event is “Praise is What I Do” Psalm 150:6
Come out and hear these mighty men of God in prayer, praise and preaching.
Host, Pastor B.T. Barrett
“We’re not members, we’re family.”
Anderson County Retired Educators Association Meeting
2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10
The Anderson County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the First Christian Church at 113 E. Crawford St. in Palestine. Members and guests can meet at 2:30 p.m. to visit prior to the meeting at 3 p.m.
This month's meeting program will feature ACREA's Legislative Committee Chairman, Sharon C. Davis, who will speak on upcoming legislation for all educators. Among other information, she will advise us of names of the people and the positions of those who represent us and how to contact those people.
Stay aware and in tune with what is happening in our world of retired educators and active educators so we may benefit from that knowledge. Continue to be concerned about what legislators are moving toward for our great State regarding educator retirement.
The next meeting for the ACREA will be held on Tuesday, Feb.14, 2023.
