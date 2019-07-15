Spend a “night in New Orleans” for a good cause.
The sixth Annual Keep The Wheels Turning Event will have a cajun flare this year.
“The Keep The Wheels Turning event came about to help make up the shortfall in funding from federal and state sources,” said Lois Durant. “Government funding for our program continues to shrink each year.
“This fundraiser, along with one or two sponsored out-of-town bus trips yearly, are the only fundraiser that Meal on Wheels holds each year. We are hoping everyone in the community will come out and support us this year.”
The event, at Palestine Senior Center, 200 North Church St., will kick off at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 with a wine and cheese social.
Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. The menu touts shrimp or chicken creole, marinated vegetables salad, garlic bread and brownie a la creme with tea and coffee.
“This year we’ve added a live cake auction for cake’s decorated and provided by our local bakeries,” said Durrant. “The cake that brings the most at auction will win a prize Cakes will be auction before dinner and after dinner.”
The bakeries participating include, Safire’s Rose Cottage Bakery, The Lemon Drop, Ocean's Bakery, Jennifer Snyder Nichols, Faith’s Fancy Cakes, Eilenberger’s Bakery, Michelle’s Sweet Tooth Bakery, Slocum ISD Culinary Department and Sugar Babies.
Entertainment for the event will be comedian Adrian Lucio.
This event benefits the Meals on Wheels homebound program.
Meals on Wheels serves home delivered meals, as well as meals on site to older adults in Anderson, Cherokee, and Rusk Counties.
A yearly average of 181,975 meals are being served to an average 725 people a day.
Most of the elderly clients being served are unable to shop for or prepare their own meals.
Many of them live alone, sometimes in isolated circumstances.
The Meals on Wheels delivery person may be the only face that some see for weeks on end.
Many have said that seeing the smiling face of the delivery driver is something that they look forward to every day.
Meals are also served five days per week, Monday through Friday at the site, at 11:30 am.
Activities are also held at the center, such as bridge, art class, dances; speakers, parties; wood carving, and square dancing. An exercise room is available every day, at no charge.
Tickets for this years event may be purchased from any board member or at the Center. Tickets are on sale now for $40 each.
Table sponsorships area also available for $750 and include eight tickets along with name inclusion in all publicity and banners.
They are also soliciting Silent Auction items.
