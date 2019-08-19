Palestine will keep the wheels turning for the Tri-County Meals on Wheels program one more year.
The sixth Annual Keep The Wheels Turning fundraiser held on Saturday had a cajun flare, complete with music, food and decorations.
"It was a wonderful evening of food, fun, and fellowship,” said Betsy Cox, director of the Palestine Senior Citizen Center. “ We are grateful for the generosity of the community who demonstrate that they value our mission of strengthening our community and reducing healthcare costs for our senior neighbors through nutrition, socialization, and safety checks.”
There were over 200 in attendance for the annual fundraiser.
The Keep The Wheels Turning event came about to help make up the shortfall in funding from federal and state sources. Government funding for this program continues to shrink each year. This fundraiser, along with one or two sponsored out-of-town bus trips yearly, are the only fundraiser that Meal on Wheels holds each year.
The evening kicked off with a wine and cheese social and a silent auction.
Guest then enjoyed a dinner that featured shrimp or chicken creole.
This year a live cake auction for cake’s decorated and provided by our local bakeries was added to the fun.
The bakeries participating include, Safire’s Rose Cottage Bakery, Faith’s Fancy Cakes, Slocum ISD Culinary Department, the East Texas Cake Lady, Sweet Tooth’s Bakery and Sugar Babies. The cake auction raised $1710.
The numbers for the silent auction and tickets were not available on Monday.
All proceeds from the event benefits the Meals on Wheels homebound program.
Meals on Wheels serves home delivered meals, as well as meals on site to older adults in Anderson, Cherokee, and Rusk Counties. A yearly average of 181,975 meals are being served to an average 725 people a day.
The evening’s grand finale was a performance by local comedian Adrian Lucia.
