Platinum-selling southern rock band Whiskey Myers will make their triumphant return to their East Texas roots at the fourth annual Wiggy Thump Festival in Palestine.
The festival is set to take flight at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion.
Joining Whiskey Myers for this year’s festival will be Oklahoma’s Read Southall Band, The Weathered Souls out of Greenville, Texas and East Texas teen sensations the Almost Legal Band.
Fresh from the road, Whiskey Myers is currently touring the country in support of their latest release, “Tornillo.”
Following the Wiggy Thump Festival, the band will head to Kansas for the three-day “Firewater Music Festival,” then hit several venues in the south before taking a lengthy route from the Pacific Northwest down through California. The band will play shows in Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama before completing their tour in Macon, Georgia on Dec. 11.
The Read Southall Band and The Weathered Souls will both be joining Whiskey Myers on various legs of the tour.
Opening the Wiggy Thump Festival is a dream come true for the Almost Legal Band. In a recent interview with Palestine Magazine, lead singer Colten Franklin said it was a goal from day one.
“One day we were talking about what our goals are as a band,” Franklin said. “Cooper (Douglas, lead guitarist) and I said it together: ‘Wiggy Thump.’”
During their recent sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, Whiskey Myers was presented with four new RIAA certifications. “Stone,” “Ballad of a Southern Man” and “Broken Window Serenade” were all certified Platinum while “Virginia” achieved Gold status.
“Tornillo,” Whiskey Myers’ sixth release sold 41,000 copies in its first week, debuted atop both the Country and Americana album charts and number two on the Rock charts, behind a re-release of The Beatles’ Abbey Road.
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion is located northwest of Palestine at 750 US-287.
Tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.roadhousetickets.com.
