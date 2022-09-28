Success breeds opportunity. With multiple charting releases, including their self-titled 2019 album hitting number 1 on two different charts, Whiskey Myers has seen the fruits of their labors create avenues to pursue interests beyond music.
Whiskey Myers’ lead singer Cody Cannon’s love for fishing and hunting is well documented and is something he is almost as passionate about as his love for music. After a trip with his friend Cody Tedford to the Bassmasters Expo in 2020, the pair decided that there was room for improvement in the quality of lures, especially frog lures, available to the fishing community.
“It was the last Bassmasters Expo before the COVID shutdown,” Tedford said. “Cody and I had been friends for years, but that’s really where I learned about his attention to detail. We walked all over the expo looking at lures and he would explain all the faults. ‘This one is the wrong color. This one won’t sit on its belly in the water. This one will get hung up on everything.’ Pretty quickly we decided we could do better.”
With Cannon as the designer and Tedford as the brand developer, the Toad Thumper Lure Company was born.
Their approach was a successful, albeit time-consuming, endeavor. Focusing on what didn’t work with most of the lures on the market gave Cannon and Tedford a clear goal for their product.
“If we had simply been focused on putting a new lure on the market, we could have done it in a matter of weeks,” Tedford said. “But Cody wasn’t having it. We went through so many molds and made so many changes. He was adamant that we wouldn’t call it done until it was perfect.”
The result is a world-class product.
Cannon and Tedford launched Toad Thumper at the 2022 Bassmasters Expo in April. The quality and design of the lures were immediately apparent to attendees and the product sold out completely during the event.
Toad Thumper currently offers two basic frog designs, the Swamper, a walking frog, and the Thumper, a popping frog.
The Swamper is constructed with a specially formulated soft material and a zero-line contour body that provides superior collapsibility and hookup ratio while also alleviating the rigidness of straight lines.
The Swamper features a specially angled nose and flat belly that is designed to come up and over cover while preventing the body roll that is prevalent on keel-bellied frogs The body design and streamlined legs increase walking ability while keeping the leg material away from the hook points to prevent fouling. The Swamper is built around a custom designed hook that places the hook angles on top of the body for a superior hook up ratio. The Swamper also features a custom-made leak stop plug, designed to help keep water out of the frog.
The Thumper was designed to go toe to toe with the biggest bass in the nastiest of cover. Constructed from the same specially-formulated soft material and zero-line contour body, the thumper provides superior collapsibility and hookup ratio. The Thumper features a large popping mouth which is designed at a specific angle to chug and spit water as it walks across the surface of the water.
So what’s in a name?
“Well, it has nothing to do with making frogs,” Tedford said. “It was Cody’s idea to combine our terminology. He grew up calling the big ones ‘thumpers.’ In Arkansas we call them ‘toads.’ It basically just means ‘big fish.’”
The efforts between Cannon and Tedford have resulted in a frog that has been referred to as “the best on the market.” Toad Thumper has attracted the attention of many stalwarts in the fishing world, and is currently endorsed by some big names. Fisherman, Comedian, actor, writer, producer, television personality, radio personality and author Jeff Foxworthy; Fisherman, MLB catcher and World Series Champion manager of the Braves, Brewers, and KC Royals Ned Yost; Fisherman and Hunter, host for the Outdoor Channel Original "The trail" and Sportsman Channels "Last of a Breed,” Laramy Miller; and Professional Fisherman and Lake Fork Bass Fishing Guide Jason Conn are just a few of the names singing the praises of Toad Thumper.
“We put this product out with the intention of it being the very best on the market,” Tedford said. “A lot of companies just want to get their lures on the market. We took a different route.”
Fans of Whiskey Myers already know to expect the best. All evidence points to Toad Thumper generating the same enthusiastic following.
Toad Thumper is available at Tackle Warehouse, Kim’s Convenience Stores, Tackle Addict, Lake Fork Resort, Tri-Lakes Tackle, Baits N Blades, Walmart and many other retailers.
For more information visit www.Toadthumper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.