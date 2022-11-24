Choosing the perfect gift for anyone is a challenge. Dad has plenty of ties and socks. Underwear without holes is always welcome, but not the most exciting choice. Mom probably doesn’t need another knickknack and a gift card or certificate can seem a little impersonal.
But seriously, who doesn’t love Whiskey Myers? The band is amazing and offers music that skirts several genres, so it is sure to hit home for many people.
And wouldn’t you know it? Whiskey Myers has gone to great lengths to make shopping for some truly unique gifts easy for everyone.
Follow along as we check out a list of much more than just t-shirts and CDs.
TREATY OAK X WHISKEY MYERS RED HANDED BOURBON
Let’s start with the literal ‘Whiskey Christmas’ in the form of the band’s collaboration with Treaty Oak Distilling in Dripping Springs, Texas.
Bourbon? Texas?
You’re going to want to give this one a try. Treaty Oak bases their offering on high-rye mash straight from Kentucky, giving this bourbon a genuine pedigree. It is the real deal.
750 ml, 47.5% BY VOL (95 PROOF)
The mash is from Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, KY, giving it true Kentucky bourbon roots. The mash is aged two years and is comprised of 70% Corn, 21% Rye, 9% Barley.
The water is limestone filtered, straight from Dripping Springs and the taste is a rich caramel, with hints of mild green pepper, kettle corn, cured tobacco and honey.
Available at www.whiskeymyers.com.
WHISKEY MYERS TEXAS PECAN COFFEE
Gruene Coffee Haus
Texas Pecan Coffee, by Gruene Coffee Haus, has historically been a favorite blend of the band. As they fostered a love for strong brews over the past decade-plus on the road, they dreamed of someday having a blend of their own.
When it came time to start developing Whiskey Myers Coffee, the band’s coffee aficionado, drummer Jeff Hogg, couldn't think of a better way to launch it than to partner with Gruene Coffee Haus. Texas Pecan represents Jeff’s favorite pecan blend in exclusive Whiskey Myers packaging.
Bag Size: 12oz
Type: 100% Arabica whole beans
A note about the blend from Gruene Coffee Haus:
“This medium roast, gourmet Costa Rican coffee is covered with our popular secret recipe of pecan, caramel and vanilla extract oils. We then stir in fresh pecan pieces from Oliver Pecan Company, located right here in Texas. When you grind your coffee to fill your morning cup, those pecan pieces get ground up with it like tiny exploding flavor capsules.”
Available at www.whiskeymyers.com.
WHISKEY MYERS STRAIGHT BOURBON BLEND COFFEE
Gruene Coffee Haus
After diving into the world of caffeine culture with the band and fan-favorite Texas Pecan Coffee, Whiskey Myers went back to the well once more and returned with a new high-octane blend.
Whiskey Myers Straight Bourbon blend is once again batch roasted in Gruene and features volcano-grown specialty coffee beans, craft-roasted to bring out natural notes of dark chocolate, sweet tobacco, and cedar, then infused with a small amount of sweet bourbon and coated with a warm, salted honey caramel bomb finale.
Bag Size: 12oz
Type: 100% Arabica whole beans
Available at www.whiskeymyers.com.
WHISKEY MYERS MERCHANDISE
While the very best method for obtaining t-shirts, hoodies, hats and other accessories is in-person at a live Whiskey Myers show, where your purchase would include some face time with the band’s legendary merch slinger Wes Gibson, sometimes you need some stuff and perhaps can’t make the drive to California or Colorado or Michigan. Never fear: the full lineup of official Whiskey Myers gear is available online.
Of course, the list of goodies includes t-shirts, hoodies and hats, but the band understands that there is so much more to life. That is why their website also offers necessities such as bandanas, stickers, coffee mugs, stainless tumblers, air fresheners, koozies, coolers, felt pennants for your wall, custom engraved dog bowls and, the crème de la crème, the official Whiskey Myers Coloring Book.
Available at www.whiskeymyers.com.
JOHN JEFFERS MERCHANDISE
For those days when you need to proclaim your allegiance a little more specifically, feel free to head over to www.thejohnjeffers.com. There you will find Jeffers-centric shirts and hats. The hats feature Jeffers’ personal logo, previously used as his great grandfather’s cattle brand. “Cool” doesn’t even begin to describe it.
TOAD THUMPER LURES
Perhaps the newest item with a link to the band comes in the form of Toad Thumper Lures.
Whiskey Myers’ lead singer Cody Cannon’s love for fishing and hunting is well documented and is something he is almost as passionate about as his love for music. After a trip with his friend Cody Tedford to the Bassmasters Expo in 2020, the pair decided that there was room for improvement in the quality of lures, especially frog lures, available to the fishing community.
The result is a world-class product. Toad Thumper launched at the 2022 Bassmasters Expo in April and was met with enough enthusiasm to completely sell out during the event.
Toad Thumper currently offers two basic frog designs, the Swamper, a walking frog, and the Thumper, a popping frog. Both are constructed with a specially formulated soft material and a zero-line contour body that provides superior collapsibility and hookup ratio while also alleviating the rigidness of straight lines.
Available at www.toadthumper.com.
WIGGY THUMP FESTIVAL 2023
Yes, it seems like Wiggy Thump just happened in Palestine. That’s because it did. But East Texans won’t have to wait an entire year to enjoy the band’s annual homecoming because it has been moved to April 15 in its usual venue, the Anderson County Livestock Pavilion.
The lineup for the 2023 festival includes Mark Chesnutt, Tanner Usrey, Sarah Hobbs and, of course, Whiskey Myers.
Tickets are available now at www.roadhousetickets.com/Ticket/Detail/1018
WHISKEY MYERS MUSIC
Perhaps we should finish this dance with the ‘one who brung us.’
Whiskey Myers began playing together around 2005 and were filling venues by 2009. Since that time the band has released six albums of their genre-bending mix of country, rock and blues, including their most recent release, 2022’s ‘Tornillo.’
On the website you can find everything the band has presented to the world from their musical perspective, including the Album that started it all. ‘Road of Life’ is available online in a special edition vinyl pressing, a must-have for the most die-hard fan.
While Whiskey Myers’ music is hailed worldwide today, many East Texans hold tight to their memories of hearing ‘Lonely East Texas Nights,’ ‘American Outlaws,’ ‘TYA’ and the title track at one of several local venues.
Available on Spotify, Apple Music, I Tunes, Amazon and at www.whiskeymyers.com.
