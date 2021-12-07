This year Palestine Main Street is adding whiskey to its mix of holiday merriment with its Whiskey & Wine Swirl set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Enjoy an evening of Texas whiskey and wine while you sip, shop and walk your way through historic downtown Palestine. Discover new favorites from Texas vineyards and distilleries paired with local culinary delights.
The Palestine Main Street Whiskey & Wine Swirl is a fantastic opportunity for holiday shopping, giving each hosting business an opportunity to showcase their store at Christmas.
This event began eight years ago as the Palestine Wine Swirl.
“Each year, the event has continued to grow and evolve and it through the support of locals and visitors who have made it an annual tradition,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for the city of Palestine. “We invite wineries from across the state of Texas to set up in local businesses and provide wine tasting to ticket holders but also drive traffic into all the unique shops and venues in the Main Street district.”
This year, Raum said participants will check in at the Carnegie Library and then can begin swirling right away, or they can hop on a trolley and go to the other end and work their way back up to the beginning.
There will be 12 Texas wineries for the traditional wine swirl.
“If you find something you like, we encourage you to buy a glass or a bottle to take home,” Raum said. “To add a little kick to the event, whiskey tasting compliments the event creating the Whiskey and Wine Swirl.”
Tahwahkaro Distilling Co. are the exclusive distillery providing whiskey tastings at three locations throughout the swirl.
Tahwahkaro Distilling Co., a family-owned business, describes itself as a small “grain-to-glass” distillery, and is part of the Texas Whiskey Trail.
Justin Jackson opened Tahwahkaro in Grapevine in 2016 and moved the company’s headquarters to Palestine in 2019. Its products include a four grain bourbon with flavor notes of caramel, Texas corn, smoke, vanilla, white pepper and butter toast; and a rye malt whiskey with flavor notes of vanilla, toffee, white pepper, spice, chocolate and buttered toast.
It has received many awards, including two gold medals at the 2020 SIP Awards for two products, Cask Strength Straight Bourbon and Texas Rye Malt Whiskey.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $50. Ticket options include one for wine sampling, one for whiskey sampling, one for both wine and whiskey as well as a VIP ticket.
Those with wine only tickets, a price of $30, will enjoy Texas wines, culinary treats from local eateries and sweet shops, a complimentary six compartment wine bag for bottle purchases onsite from the wineries and a commemorative wine glass to take home.
Whiskey & Wine Swirl ticket holders, at $40 each, will be able to sample both Texas whiskies and wine, enjoy treats from local eateries and sweet shops, receive a complimentary six compartment wine bag for bottle purchases on site from the wineries and a commemorative wine and whiskey glasses.
VIP ticket holders, at $50 each, will enjoy an early check-in, sample Texas wine and whiskey and culinary delights from local eateries and sweet shops, receive a complimentary six compartment wine bag for bottle purchases onsite from the wineries, commemorative wine and whiskey glasses and exclusive access to the VIP party.
The after party will be held at Tahwahkaro Distilling Co., 100 N. Church St.
Not yet open to the public, VIP ticket holders will get a sneak peak and behind the scenes tours of the operations from water purification, to an up close and personal view of the kettles and event the bottling process.
This special event also comes with a complimentary cocktail of your choice with two options featuring Tahwakaro blends and a third cocktail provided by The Shelton Gin.
A live acoustic set will be performed by local band, American Merit, and a dessert bar will be provided by Jocelyn’s. JT Warthogs food truck will be onsite out front with some special menu items just for this event.
All ticket sales are final and all ticket holders must be 21 or older to participate. ID is required at check in.
Proceeds from the ticket sales are designated to help with the continuing efforts to beautify Main Street. In 2021, funds have been used to repaint the curbs downtown and rewire all of the vintage light poles and convert them to LED. Future plans include alley projects and utilizing funds to enhance the Downtown Infrastructure Project that will begin phased planning in January 2022.
To purchase ticket, go to www.visitpalestine.com/<http://www.> or scan the QR code with the camera on your phone.
Questions, please email mraum@palestine-tx.org or call the Visitor Information Center at 903-723-3014.
Whiskey & Wine Swirl is a trademarked event of Palestine Main Street.
