AUSTIN — A day after the White House released a 20-page memo detailing how the federal government will end the pandemic-era border security rule known as Title 42, a district judge temporarily halted the plan.
On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released DHS’s plan to secure the border and create a more just immigration system while scaling back Title 42.
“After inheriting a broken and dismantled immigration system, since January 2021 DHS has effectively managed an unprecedented number of noncitizens seeking to enter the United States and interdicted more drugs and disrupted more smuggling operations than ever before,” the memo read. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.”
Title 42 was first initiated under the Trump Administration and allowed U.S. immigration authorities to expel migrants and asylum seekers due to public health concerns related to covid-19. The Biden Administration announced in early April that it planned to end the program by May 23.
Texas Republican officials were quick to criticize the decision to end the plan when it was announced, stating that the border is already experiencing massive migration and ending the rule would only encourage others to enter the country illegally.
Federal officials have acknowledged the likely increase, with an estimated 18,000 undocumented individuals projected to cross the border daily following Title 42 repeal. Mayorkas said the new approach will continue DHS’s priority focus on detaining noncitizens that present a threat to national security, border security or public safety. It will also focus on fixing the country’s current “fundamentally broken immigration system,” he said.
DHS has secured federal funding for many of its objectives including $100 million to strengthen Border Patrol Agent hiring programs; more than $250 million for border security technology; over $85 million for non-intrusive inspection technology to scan vehicles and goods entering the country; and more than $70 million for additional aircraft and sensors. In addition, Congress allocated $1.4 billion to support contingency operations on the Southwest Border, officials said.
“Our outdated immigration system was not built to manage the current levels and types of migratory flows that we are experiencing and is already under strain,” the memo said. “Our objective continues to be the safe, orderly, and humane processing of noncitizens consistent with our laws to ensure national security and public safety.”
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays issued a temporary restraining order, stopping the administration from implementing the policy. A hearing for a long-term block on Title 42 is scheduled for May 13.
Summerhays, a Trump appointee, said that Texas had established that ending Title 42 would be a substantial threat causing unrecoverable costs on healthcare, law enforcement, detention, education and other services for migrants, as his reasoning for issuing the order.
Title 42 is a separate policy from the Migrant Protection Program which is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court. Also known as “remain in Mexico,” the program sends certain noncitizens arriving at the southwest border back to Mexico where they stay as they await a hearing in U.S. immigration court.
Texas has made similar claims that ending the program would also negatively impact the state’s ability to manage migrants.
“The Biden admin. was supposed to be enforcing the “Remain in Mexico” program — a pillar of President Trump’s border policy. If they refuse to enforce it in defiance of a court order, we’ll have a constitutional crisis,” Paxton said in a Tweet on Tuesday.
