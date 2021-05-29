Palestine's Women, Infants, and Children program will provide free lunch and snacks for kids this summer.
This year’s program begins Tuesday, June 1 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Drive-through lunch pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Palestine WIC Clinic, 305 E. Lacy St., Suite 139.
“WIC is proud to be able to provide lunch this summer,” said Diane Davis, summer food program assistant. “This is not an income based program, anyone who wants to bring their kids by and pick up a nutritious lunch in an insulated lunch bag is welcome.”
The federally funded WIC program, providing free nutritious meals, helps ensure local children don't go hungry in summer. WIC serves children ages six months to 18 years old and special needs individuals up to 21 years of age.
“This program is vital to our community,” said Baylea Smith, Site Supervisor for WIC. “During the school year, low-income families count on schools to provide a healthy breakfast and lunch through the free- and reduced-lunch programs. In the summer, however, children often are home all day, requiring caregivers to provide three meals and snacks which can really add up financially. We are here to help assists families throughout the summer.”
To participate, children just need to show up. There is no need to register; no proof of age or income is required.
Kids have to be in the car with the parents to receive a lunch.
The menu will rotate daily.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community this summer during the Summer Food Program and I encourage everyone to bring their kids,” Davis said. “It’s a good program, and it’s going to be good for the community.”
Last year they served over 600 lunches, Smith said.
For more information call Diane Davis at 903-922-9738, the WIC office at 903-729-2310.
