In March of 1944, 17-year-old Bill Pipes of Centerville, volunteered to serve in the United States Air Force, however, it was a year later, near the end of World War II, before he was called up for active duty. Pipes said his two years of service as a flight traffic clerk were essential, memorable and extraordinary.
At 95, Corporal Bill Pipes, now a former airman and retired Palestine educator, reflects proudly on his service following the Second World War when he traveled extensively, criss-crossing the Pacific Ocean by air in the post-war “cleanup effort.”
After being called to serve in 1945, the high school graduate took basic training at Shepherd Field in Wichita Falls, Texas, then progressed to technical training at Chanute Field in Grandview, Illinois.
“The war ended about that time. I was sent to the South Pacific to the 13th Jungle Air Force,” Pipes said. “I was made a flight traffic clerk on a C-54 airplane and we continued to transport goods and troops all over the South Pacific. I made trips to Australia, China, Japan, and all the little islands back to Honolulu, Hawaii.”
With so much water between those distant destinations, there was often the danger of engine failure.
“We did have some scary events happen with engine failure during some of those trips,” he said.
The crew made at least one emergency landing.
In another incident, a 30-hour flight dragged on to 30 days when the plane landed at the Bikini Atoll when a different agency was preparing for an atom bomb test and required the crew to wait several days for clearance to leave.
Memories of his adventures are still plentiful.
One mission involved picking up $8 million in American currency from Brisbane, Australia, where American troops were stationed during the war.
“We took it to Japan for American soldiers who were located,” Pipes said. “Once we carried wax to Shanghai, China, and on one of our flights we picked up about 65 secretaries in Brisbane and took them to Guam for employment there at the naval base.”
After two years of various missions throughout the South Pacific, Pipes landed at Nichols Field in Manila.
“That’s where I wound up my Pacific duty,” Pipes said. “That was the extent of my travels...my service.”
Pipes regrets not being old enough to serve during the conflict but said he was one of many who never saw action in WW II.
“There was a large number of people in service that never went overseas,” Pipes said. “Some of my buddies that went in at my time of boot training wound up in different airfields off the coast of South America.”
Pipes received an honorable discharge in December of 1946 and returned to Texas, but his story was just beginning.
Born into a family of eight siblings near Centerville, Texas, Pipes believes military service, and his willingness to serve, offered opportunities he otherwise wouldn’t have.
“I think my service maybe saved me from being a common laborer,” he said. “It provided me with an education so that I could be independent in my choice of what I wanted to do in my adult life.”
Pipes pursued the opportunity to pursue an education after discharge under the GI Bill. He earned a bachelor’s degree in pre-law and went to work for an oil company, but decided he disliked the business and earned a master’s degree in education and joined his first wife as a teacher in 1962.
“We thought Palestine looked like a nice place to live so we applied to the Palestine school system,” he said.
Pipes first taught a sixth grade self-contained class at Palestine's Southside Elementary and later taught sixth grade math. His education career as a teacher and principal at Southside Elementary spanned 27 years. Two of his former students include Dr. George Newell Bentley and former Anderson County Judge Bascom Bentley III.
“I told my students, ‘Don’t say that you can’t get an education because you can always serve a term in the military,” he said.
Entering the service helped Pipes and his three brothers find adventure and employment beyond the family farm. His eldest brother served during WWII; another served in Korea; and the youngest served in the US Navy.
Pipes ended his education career in 1989 when he retired as principal of Southside Elementary, and he still attends meetings of the Anderson County Retired Educator’’s Association. He’s also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Centerville, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Jewett and the American Legion.
What would Pipes tell others about serving in the military?
“I would tell my students that serving in the military was a great thing. It built character and discipline and it was well worth my time.”
