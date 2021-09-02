East Texas has been abuzz with sightings of Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw this past week while they film the “Yellowstone” prequel “Yellowstone: 1883.”
Despite the non-disclosure contracts signed by locals involved, word has gotten out that filming took place at the Texas State Railroad in Palestine over the past weekend. The cast and crew followed with a couple of days of filming in Grandbury before heading to the stockyards in Fort Worth.
Several local businesses, including Tahwahkaro Distilling Co, Eilenberger Bakery, Old Town Vintage & More, Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery and Sweet Shoppe, Bralys Ace Hardware and Broken Boutique, donated items for welcome bags for the lead talent.
According to a press release from the Paramount Network, “Yellowstone:1883” is about how the Dutton family got its start and follows them as they embark on a new journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. In the retelling of Western expansion there is an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.
In a video post on Twitter, Taylor Sheridan, a co-creator of “Yellowstone,” said, “I was always fasciated when I came up with the story of ‘Yellowstone’ about how do we make it bigger and expand it. This new show explores different eras of the 130-year legacy.”
The show will feature Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
It is set to air on Paramount+ streaming service, formerly known as CBS All Access with its premiere Sunday, Dec. 19.
Palestine has had ties to the “Yellowstone” series since the first episode. Local southern rock band Whiskey Myers had seven songs featured on four episodes in the first season and cameoed in the fourth episode. Its music was also featured in the “Yellowstone” second season.
“Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the show, was a fan of ours and reached out to us,” lead singer Cody Cannon said in a previous interview. “It was pretty crazy. We had no idea what it would mean for us at the time.”
Cannon said the band enjoyed filming the bar scene and meeting the stars of the show.
“We had a great time,” said Cannon. “Everyone was on set was pretty cool. It was a great experience.”
After appearing on the episode that features the band playing in a bar room, the show’s 4.5 million viewers sent the band’s 2016 album “Mud “to No. 1 on the iTunes country chart and Top 20 all genre.
The 2011 album “Firewater” and 2014’s “Early Morning Shakes” also hit the Top 10 country albums and Top 50 all-genre. Five songs off the over two year old album also charted in the iTunes Top 200, with “Stone” hitting the Top 10 on the country chart.
Palestine is a Texas Film Commission Certified Film Friendly Community. This is not the first time for the Texas State Railroad to be used for television or film. Their list of film credits includes “Soggy Bottom U.S.A.,” “The Long Riders,” “The Gambler V: Play for Keeps,” “Walker Texas Ranger,” “Where the Red Fern Grows 2,” “Streets of Laredo,” “Rough Riders, American Outlaws” and “The Great Debaters.”
