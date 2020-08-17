Shelby Savings Bank in Palestine is hosting a campaign that pays people to shop in Anderson County. Each week, it will sponsor a drawing for $200 to reward locals for shopping Anderson County.
“This is our way of encouraging residents of Anderson County to shop local, buy local, eat local, to spend their money locally,” said Schyler Magdziak, Vice President and Branch Manager of SSB in Palestine. “Every dollar spent locally is an investment in our community.”
To enter, bring your receipts from shopping or eating at local restaurants to the Shelby Savings Bank drive thru during business hours. A SSB Team Member will initial and return your qualifying receipt and an entry ticket to complete.
Fill out the entry ticket and place it into the designated box for the weekly drawing.
Each week the bank will draw out a lucky winner who will receive $200 cash.
Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.
A qualifying receipt must reflect a minimum $10 purchase from any Anderson County restaurant or retail business and sales tax must be shown on the receipt.
Qualifying receipts will be stamped and eligible for one entry into the contest.
There is no maximum number of entries, but you can only receive one entry per receipt.
Participants entering the contest agree to allow Shelby Savings Bank to utilize winners' names and photos in various media outlets.
All personal information collected will be securely destroyed and not provided to a third party.
Shelby Savings Bank in Palestine is located at 2805 South Loop 256. For more information, call 903-723-3164.
Shelby Savings Bank has branches in Center, San Augustine, Hemphill and Palestine. This campaign is being held only at the Palestine branch.
