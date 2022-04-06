Funeral service for Larecca Shunta Payton, 38, of Crockett, TX. passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Viewing will be held on Fri., April 8 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Sat., April 9 at T.W. Berry Chapel at Emanuel in Crockett at 2 p.m.…