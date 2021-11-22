Members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church gave 125 holiday dinner baskets to local families last week. Each basket included a 13 to 16-pound frozen turkey and enough groceries for an ample holiday meal, for families as small as two to as large as 13.
Dozens of people from needy families lined up outside the church’s activity center Thursday afternoon clutching vouchers received earlier in the week from St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry which allowed them to pick up a Thanksgiving dinner.
Each voucher specified the number of members in each family and enabled volunteers to compile a list of recipients. After presenting the vouchers, food pantry volunteers retrieved a basket correlated with the number of family members claimed.
Peggy Nolan, the project’s coordinator, said the pantry gives away holiday meals every Thanksgiving and Christmas to everyone who signs up. The church follows a policy to feed everyone with a stated need and does not require a statement of household income.
“We named the food pantry after St. Vincent DePaul because he’s the one who started feeding the poor,” Nolan said. “We’re feeding everybody.”
The meal baskets included ample portions of nonperishable vegetables, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberries and even cake mixes and icing.
“We’ve had a lot of very generous donations,” Nolan said.
She explained that most monetary donations come from members of the church.
“Today we got a large donation from the students at Palestine High School,” Nolan said. “We just added to each family’s portion so there’s ample food in every box.”
The 125 frozen Butterball turkeys were purchased from Walmart and unloaded one by one by John Nolan, chair of the St. Vincent DePaul society and volunteers Mac Maguire and Chris Calvert from a van parked behind the activity center.
Jordan Velasquez and Jose Garza, both members of the Westwood High School baseball team, shuttled grocery baskets from a storage room to the van parked outside to receive a frozen turkey then out to each client’s parked vehicle.
St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays but is closed this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. The pantry will also distribute vouchers for Christmas dinners in December. The pantry is located at 503 N. Queen St. For information call 903-729-5093 or visit www.shpalestine.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.