Winning while supporting a great cause was the goal of those who supported Palestine Independent School District Education Foundations’ annual Purses and Pearls event Thursday night at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Over 550 in attendance enjoyed cocktails, champagne and heavy hors d’oeuvres. There were four rounds of BINGO along with handbag drawings for labels that included Coach and Consuela. Overall, 21 guest went home with stylish designer handbags.
Those who purchased a special flashing rings enjoyed several games of “High Low” for designer jewelry.
While this event is primarily enjoyed by local females, this year Jay Webb was the proud winner of a Tory Burch purse. Jay is the husband of Dr. Sandy Webb, a Family Medicine Physician for Palestine Regional Medical Center. The Webb’s have been in Palestine for five months and this was their first time to attend Purses & Pearls.
The highlight of the evening for many was the cookie number drawing for two Louis Vuitton handbags. This cookie raffle alone raised $15,000 for the foundation.
Those in attendance had so much fun, they are already making plans to purchase tickets and tables for next year.
The PISD Education Foundation is a non-profit organization created to provide opportunities for excellence in education, promote innovative teaching and partner with the community to enhance the quality of education for all students at PISD. Proceeds raised by this event fund innovative classroom instruction and projects, classroom level technology and scholarships for graduating seniors.
Past projects have included handicap swings for the Southside playground, 3D Archery targets for the high school, tournament fees for the fishing team, the television studio at A.M. Story Elementary, field trips and the special needs collection at the library.
According to Loveless, each student in the top 10% of the graduating class is given a $1,000 scholarship from the PISD Education Foundation.
