After an unseasonably warm December, winter weather will finally arrive this weekend after we ring in the new year.
According to Dan Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the last day of the year will be warm with highs in the upper 70s, however, an arctic front is expected to arrive with falling temperatures on New Year’s Day. This is is going to be the first hard freeze of winter, with the first nine days averaging 70 degrees.
“It’s going to be a bit of a shock to most East Texans after temperatures have been so warm this month,” Huckaby said.
Locally, Huckaby said we can expect showers and thunderstorms Friday night. The rain is expected to clear up by Saturday morning. The temperature on Saturday could be as high as 70 degrees before the front arrives, but will drop to sub-freezing temperatures by sunrise Sunday. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits and teens late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Huckaby said the highs for Sunday and Monday are expected in the 40s before rising back to the 70s as early as Wednesday.
Make preparations now to protect people, pets, pipes and plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.