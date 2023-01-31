Anderson County is under a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Anderson County is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
The NWS is predicting persisting freezing rain and sleet leading to hazardous travel. Travel should be avoided if possible through early Thursday due to ice packed and slick roadways. Stay home if you can. If you have to be out on the roads over the next couple of days, make sure to slow down, watch for ice/black ice and to give yourself plenty of time for driving.
Anderson County Judge Carey McKinney and the Anderson County Emergency Management Office has been monitoring the weather reports. With the anticipation of possible freezing temperatures and icy roadways/travel conditions, the decision has been made to delay the opening of county offices until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.
The city office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, but city staff may be reduced between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. due to school delays. Please call the city office at 903-731-8400 prior to visiting City Hall to confirm department availability.
Palestine, Cayuga, Neches, Westwood, Slocum and Elkhart Schools will all have delayed openings of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Buses will run two hours later than normal.
Frankston Schools will be closed Wednesday and will resume at normal start time on Thursday, Feb. 2
Remember to stay weather aware and protect the “Four Ps:” People, Pets, Plants and Pipes.
• A long duration of well below freezing temperatures and windy conditions will damage exposed outdoor pipes and cause them to burst. Home and business owners are advised to cover outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip. Locate your water-shut-off valve and know how to turn it off and don't forget to turn off sprinklers.
• Bring your pets indoors. If you’re cold, they’re cold.
• Cover your plants before the cold weather arrives to help retain some heat. Bring your sensitive plants indoors.
• Check on your neighbors and friends to make sure they are prepared as well.
If you must leave your home, dress in warm and lightweight layers, covering all exposed skin. The NWS advises that you limit your time outdoors in these predicted freezing conditions. Have extra supplies in the trunk, including water, blankets, jumper cables, etc.
Stay weather aware!
