Although areas of North Texas were hit harder, East Texas only received a light dusting of snow, sleet and ice Thursday, Feb. 3.
Winter Storm Landon hit Texas late Wednesday bringing freezing temperatures as well as sleet, freezing rain and snow to large parts of the state. It is also the first major test to the state’s electric grid which nearly collapsed during a winter storm last February. This year’s storm is reported to be less severe with warmer temperatures over fewer days.
Meteorologist Madison Gordon said the National Weather Service in Fort Worth had not received any local reports of accumulation. The average in the area around Anderson County was a tenth of an inch of ice and a quarter inch of snow and sleet. Gordon noted that anything melting today, would most likely refreeze overnight and potentially cause hazardous conditions.
According to Gordon, the NWS predicts temperatures to rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday with a gradual warming trend in the next seven days, allowing the thermometer to climb upwards to the 60s.
Locally a few streets and bridges iced up Thursday evening.
M.L. Carey Street was closed to all traffic from McNeil Street to West Reagan Street due to ice forming on the bridge.
In the county, Sheriff Rudy Flores and Chief Deputy Nick Webb said some bridges and elevated roadways were icy, however the well traveled Farm-to-Market roads and main highways stayed virtually clear.
There have been three deaths and at least 49 serious injuries on Texas roadways since Winter Storm Landon brought on icy and dangerous driving conditions to the state.
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw confirmed the numbers during a winter storm briefing Friday. He added that troopers have responded to more than 400 crashes since the storm started and at least one trooper as well as first responders have been rear ended.
McCraw added that motorists are likely to continue dealing with icy conditions through the weekend particularly as temperatures rise above and fall below freezing causing black ice to form.
“We continue to encourage you to stay home, stay off the roadways,” McCraw said. “If you must drive please slow down.”
While there were a few reported power outages, there were no rolling blackouts or grid outages in East Texas. The water also stayed on.
“It was definitely not a repeat from last year,” said City Manager Teresa Herrera. “We hoped for the best but prepared for the worst. We didn’t receive reports of massive power outages and we continued to have running water.”
She said city crews worked all day Thursday to ensure our streets were safe.
“I am truly thankful and truly appreciate the efforts by our crews to make our city a great place to be,” Herrera said. “We had a couple of days of cold weather and many families took the time to spend time with each other and bake or just enjoy family.”
Officials reported pockets of power outages in the thousands as the storm swept through Thursday night and into Friday, not the widespread power loss that left millions in the dark in 2021.
During the briefing, Gov. Greg Abbott and other state energy leaders reiterated the stability of the state’s local grid, saying that there was plenty of generation capacity to keep the state powered through the next few days as the storm lifts.
Abbott said the state hit a peak demand Friday morning requiring 69,000 megawatts of electricity adding that he does not anticipate that state exceeding that number for the duration of the storm. He added that at peak generation, the state had more than 86,000 MW of power available to serve demand. During the peak of Winter Storm Uri, demand hit 76,000 MW of power.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Brad Jones added that ERCOT has had no confirmed equipment outages related to weather.
And Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick said that fluctuations in natural gas production have been brief but expected, and facilities continue to keep up with demand.
“Pipelines report that the line pack of natural gas remains stable as planned underground storage draw continues to offset any production variances and increased demand,” Craddick said. “The system is working as it should.”
The Palestine Police Department, with the help of concerned citizens and business owners, worked to keep residents warm. Chief Mark Harcrow and officers delivered donated heaters to the elderly, special needs and people with other special circumstances in need of a heater Thursday.
“Everyday we encounter people in our community who have different needs,” Harcrow said. “Many residents do not have sufficient heating in their homes. I reached our to members of our community who wanted to help. Money was collected, and heaters were purchased and delivered to the police department. I then spent the day checking on residents and delivering heaters where they were needed.”
By the end of the day, Harcrow and those who donated were able to help more than 40 families.He said the city received more requests than it had heaters but passed out blankets where they could.
