Utility crews are scrambling to fix power lines downed by freezing rain and fallen trees as thousands of businesses and households across East Texas remained without power Thursday. Statewide the numbers were even greater as the winter storm took its toll on Central and East Texas with Austin Energy alone having more than 150,000 without power.
As of 10 a.m., local numbers were showing a total of 5,061 customers without power in Anderson County according to www.poweroutage.us. Of 35,282 customers tracked, the outages account for more than 14% of Anderson County residents. ONCOR, which services 17,836 customers, showed total outages of 2850. Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative services 14,003 customers and showed outages totaling 2,211 and Houston County Electric Cooperative, who services 3,443 Anderson County customers, showed no outages for their service area.
Broken down by zip code, ONCOR’s outage report showed 75803 with 1,260 outages, 75801 with 877 outages and 75799 with only two outages.
Statewide, more than 400,000 customers didn’t have electricity Thursday morning. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, roads were still glazed in ice, and already-treacherous driving conditions were expected to worsen with more freezing rain expected through Thursday afternoon.
The causes of electricity outages are different than those during the infamous “Snowmageddon” of 2021, when the state’s power grid nearly collapsed during a catastrophic freeze that killed hundreds of Texans. This year’s winter storm is not as cold, prolonged or widespread as the one two years ago, and the current outages are due mostly to localized issues like downed power lines and falling trees, not a problem with the power grid.
Still, this week’s weather and outages offered a stark reminder that Texas is not adequately prepared for severe winter weather. With much of the state’s power transmission and distribution relying on exposed overhead power lines, especially in rural areas, accumulated ice, frozen precipitation and falling limbs can be devastating and dangerous, spurring and prolonging power outages even when the power grid remains stable.
According to the National Weather Service the weather in and around Anderson County should improve greatly Friday and into the weekend with temperatures climbing into the 60s by Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.