East Texas woke up to winter storm conditions Sunday, Jan. 10 with mixtures of rain and sleet as early as 7 a.m. in Anderson County.
By 11 a.m., snow flurries began to fall, getting heavier throughout the day.
According to Meteorologist Jason Godwin, although the National Weather Service in Fort Worth received a report of two and a half inches of snow for Palestine, other available data suggests the county received between six and a half and eight inches between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Godwin reported this was the first time since the 1980s the area had received over six inches of snow.
The heavy snow caused many tree limbs in the area to break, some causing power outages across the county. According to the ONCOR website, nearly 5,000 households in the area were affected by outages, with some power still not restored after 1 p.m. on Monday.
Between Sunday and Monday, the Palestine Fire Department responded to 34 calls including a couple of minor auto accidents and power lines arcing.
Godwin said locals could expect temperatures in the upper 20s overnight from Monday night, Jan. 11 to Tuesday morning, Jan. 12 and cold, dry conditions for the next seven to 10 days. Drivers should keep in mind that moisture on the roadway Monday night could refreeze creating slick road conditions for Tuesday morning. By the weekend, Godwin forecasted the temperature to climb to the 60s.
