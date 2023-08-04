Woman in train accident fatality has been identified

The identity of the woman who died following an accident involving a train in Jacksonville has been released by authorities.
The Jacksonville Police Department identified the woman as Jacksonville resident Guillmerina Vera Perez, age 65.
In an accident that claimed her life, Perez was struck by a train on the Union Pacific rail line, west of US 69. She was walking eastbound on the tracks about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, and either ignored or did not hear the horn blasts from the train, according to a police statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation remains ongoing, the death of Perez appears to be a tragic accident, according to a statement by JPD.
