A Palestine woman was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on the south loop.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the 3200 block of S. Loop 256 after a caller reported a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
Officers arrived on scene and found that a red Jeep SUV was traveling east on the loop when a female pedestrian walked out in front of the vehicle.
The pedestrian was identified as Virginia Wade, 54, of Palestine.
Wade was transported to the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
“Based on the investigation, this was an unfortunate accident,” Harcrow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.