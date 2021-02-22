The Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club is hosting a virtual heart health conference at noon Wednesday, Feb. 24 at www.zoom.us.
Speaker Krista Sharp, Corporate Development Director for the American Heart Association will give a presentation on Heart Disease in Women: Understanding Your Risk.
The meeting ID is 771 804 3417.
The passcode is Dw7jPj.
February is National Heart Awareness Month.
According to the Center for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, affecting all ages, genders and ethnicities.
More than 600,000 American die every year from heart disease.
Risk factors include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes and excessive alcohol use.
Individuals can take an active role in reducing their risk for heat disease by eating a healthy diet, exercising and managing blood pressure and cholesterol.
