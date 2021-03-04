In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club are hosting a special women’s conference via Zoom at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
Guest speaker Dr. Stacy Page’s message is over the theme “Women’s Suffrage: Where are we now?”
Page is the daughter of Clara Page, and the late Walter Page, Jr.
She is a native of Palestine and graduated from Westwood High School.
Page is a mental health professional, certified life coach, college professor and inspirational speaker.
She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and a Paralegal Certificate from Southeastern Paralegal Institute.
She holds a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix.
Page earned a Master of Arts degree and a Doctor of Psychology degree in Clinical Psychology from the Texas School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University.
She is a published author and has co-authored four books that focus on girls’ and women’s empowerment. Her book titles include: Sister to Sister: A Guide for African American Girls, The Power of Change, How To Survive When Your Ship is Sinking and Celebrations of Life.
She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and active in church ministry and community service.
Page said she is passionate about personal growth and professional development and is committed to helping others achieve the highest levels of personal and professional success.
With a mission in life is to empower, motivate, and inspire others to fulfill their unique life purpose, she said her passion is to equip individuals with knowledge, skills and tools that will assist them in navigating the pathways of life.
The Meeting ID is: 715 8501 9227
Passcode: XDMY6a
